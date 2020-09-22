Zendaya Coleman

Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys

“Congratulations captain 🖤"

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 09:41

Zendaya received a cute note from Jacob Elordi in response to her win at the Emmys.

Jacob sent his Euphoria co-star a public message of praise on Instagram Stories. He shared an image of Zendaya as her character in the show, Rue, writing the comment: “Congratulations captain 🖤 @zendaya. Bravo 💜.”

Instagram/JacobElordi

Zendaya made history on Sunday night as the youngest person to win the gong for Best Actress in a drama series. After accepting the award, she said there’s “hope” in younger generations and thanked her peers in the industry for being so inspiring.

Jacob and Zendaya were romantically linked for a period of time in 2019. Despite never confirming a relationship, the duo were spotted holidaying in Greece and looking cosy on the streets of New York.

Getty

They’re said to have parted ways at some point in 2020, with Jacob currently reported to be dating model Kaia Gerber. The couple were recently pictured on holiday in Mexico alongside Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Jacob praised Zendaya’s talent and integrity: “She's super dope to work with," he explained at the time. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show."

Getty

Whatever might’ve gone on in their personal life, it sounds like Jacob and Zendaya are on friendly terms.

