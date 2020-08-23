Zendaya Coleman

Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”

Here are the details on their cute friendship

Friday, October 9, 2020 - 10:22

Storm Reid has opened up about her close connection with friend and co-star, Zendaya.

In her November cover story for InStyle magazine, Storm says she considers Zendaya a "sister" both on and off-screen. The pair play siblings Rue and Gia in HBO series Euphoria and have clearly built a strong friendship on set. 

Getty

It sounds like Zendaya is just as wise as we’d all expect, with Storm saying: “I’ve been a fangirl of hers since the beginning of time, and now she’s like my bonus big sister.

She’s so genuine, and whether I need advice about ‘growing up in Hollywood,’ as they say, or just advice as a teenage girl trying to figure out life, she’s always a phone call away.”

It’s the way my skin absorbs light for me

Even so, dealing with fame isn’t always easy: “I’m just a young girl trying to figure it out. I’m actually a pretty shy person, and when I’m not in front of the camera, I’m much more introverted.”

In the same interview, Storm opens up about picking roles to help create change and improve representation in the industry. 

Getty

Storm points out that movies and TV shows have a responsibility to reflect diverse audiences.

“The projects I choose to be part of are very intentional. I see each one as an opportunity to have a progressive conversation and represent people and situations that are underrepresented.”

She adds: “Young girls deserve to see themselves onscreen. Because how can you feel like you’re able to succeed when you don’t see yourself succeeding?”

Latest News

Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman
Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out As Queer And Dealing With Public Scrutiny
Get To Know Delilah Montagu
Get To Know: Delilah Montagu
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Get To Know Mimi Webb
Get To Know: Mimi Webb
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Joey King Is Teaming Up With Netflix For An Adaption Of Dystopian Novel Uglies

More From Zendaya Coleman

Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys
Jacob Elordi And Zendaya Have Reportedly Split Amid Claims He’s “Interested” In Kaia Gerber
Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Cosy Up In Sweatpants While Travelling To Australia
Jacob Elordi Has Been Pictured Kissing Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya In New York
Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi
Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Were Reportedly Spotted On A Casual Date To The Movies
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Zendaya Calls Out Tom Holland After His NSFW Post Sparks Romance Rumours

Trending Articles

Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Get To Know Delilah Montagu
Get To Know: Delilah Montagu