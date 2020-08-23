Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”

Storm Reid has opened up about her close connection with friend and co-star, Zendaya.

In her November cover story for InStyle magazine, Storm says she considers Zendaya a "sister" both on and off-screen. The pair play siblings Rue and Gia in HBO series Euphoria and have clearly built a strong friendship on set.

Getty

It sounds like Zendaya is just as wise as we’d all expect, with Storm saying: “I’ve been a fangirl of hers since the beginning of time, and now she’s like my bonus big sister.

She’s so genuine, and whether I need advice about ‘growing up in Hollywood,’ as they say, or just advice as a teenage girl trying to figure out life, she’s always a phone call away.”

Even so, dealing with fame isn’t always easy: “I’m just a young girl trying to figure it out. I’m actually a pretty shy person, and when I’m not in front of the camera, I’m much more introverted.”

In the same interview, Storm opens up about picking roles to help create change and improve representation in the industry.

Getty

Storm points out that movies and TV shows have a responsibility to reflect diverse audiences.

“The projects I choose to be part of are very intentional. I see each one as an opportunity to have a progressive conversation and represent people and situations that are underrepresented.”

She adds: “Young girls deserve to see themselves onscreen. Because how can you feel like you’re able to succeed when you don’t see yourself succeeding?”