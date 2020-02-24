Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Cosy Up In Sweatpants While Travelling To Australia

Name a more relatable couple

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:24

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been spotted travelling to Australia together and they look like any other young couple wandering around in sweatpants.

The Euphoria co-stars were pictured at Sydney airport over the weekend, with the couple even being recorded checking in their bags. Zendaya wore an orange hoodie with black leggings, while Jacob opted for black sweats and a light blue t-shirt.

i feel bad for her skfksks but she acted so cute at the end, my heart🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺

"Leave them alone challenge failed" one person responded to a fan video. Someone else added: "She is such a sweet soul. Most celebrities would have been mean. because [the cameras] were definitely too close."

This isn’t the first time the duo have spent time together down under, with Zendaya travelling to Sydney for Thanksgiving last year. At the time, the pair attended the GQ Men of the Year awards where they both picked up separate gongs.

E! News recently reported that the couple have been dating for a long time: “Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now," a source told the outlet. "They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended."

"They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects," the source continued. "Jacob has met Zendaya's family, and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."

Getty

We hope they’ll be given a bit more privacy on the rest of their trip because it can’t be easy being filmed on a long-haul flight. 

