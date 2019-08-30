Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Were Reportedly Spotted On A Casual Date To The Movies

Fans have their suspicions that Zendaya and Jacob Elordi might be dating after the pair were reportedly spotted on a trip to the cinema.

An Us Weekly source has claimed that the couple caught a flick at the Sherman Oaks Galleria movie theatre in Los Angeles this past Saturday. What’s even more interesting is that the pair were apparently doing their best to keep the trip under wraps.

An onlooker told the publication: “It was just the two of them out together,” before adding: “Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face.”

This comes just 49 days after Zendaya and Jacob were pictured on holiday together in Greece. At the time, the pair were snapped in the back of a tourist’s picture from the Acropolis of Athens.

It’s totally possible that the Euphoria co-stars are nothing more than good friends, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating how cute they’d be as a potential couple.

“I'm living for Jacob and Zendaya dating, literally living for it!!” one person wrote, as another said: “Can someone fuel me with the latest Zendaya and Jacob Elordi must be dating gossips? My inner tumblr girl needs it to cope with the weather.”

Despite nobody knowing what’s actually going on, Will Peltz (AKA Luke from Euphoria) previously weighed in on the dating rumours.

“I have no idea. I don’t even know!” he told Us Weekly. “I have no predictions, but they’d definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!”

