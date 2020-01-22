Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond

We'd give anything to be part of this friendship

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 09:53

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet have been spotted shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York City.

The duo know each other from starring in upcoming movie Dune together, which is currently in post-production. It’s also too soon for the pair to be doing promotion for the movie, which means they’re strictly browsing the furniture aisle as friends.

Getty

E! Online were the first to pick up on a fan interaction they had in the store. One lucky person who works at the store managed to get a selfie with both the actors, writing of Timothee: “He’s the cutest, he literally put his sunglasses on for the photo.”

Insiders have insisted that the pair are ~not~ dating and are simply colleagues who have become firm friends. 

This comes two months after Z opened up about her Euphoria role to ELLE: “I think Euphoria taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities, because I doubted myself a lot.

“I never want to plateau as an actress—I always want to be able to explore and push myself. [Being an actress] brings me to places and makes me do things I’d probably never do because I’m such an introverted person.”

Getty

Science fiction movie Dune is set to be released in December 2020, meaning we have a whole year of Zendaya and Timothee hanging out for both personal and professional reasons.

 

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Celeste
How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps

More From Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi
Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Were Reportedly Spotted On A Casual Date To The Movies
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Zendaya Calls Out Tom Holland After His NSFW Post Sparks Romance Rumours
Music
The Greatest Showman: Reimagined Track By Track Album Review
Bad Times At The El Royale
Zendaya Coleman
MTV Movies Screening Room: Smallfoot, Halloween & Bad Times At The El Royale | MTV Movies
Zendaya
Zendaya Coleman
Zendaya Plays Would You Rather: SMALLFOOT Edition & Talks Spider-Man: Far From Home | MTV Movies
Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner and Zendaya love a wig
From Kylie Jenner To Zendaya: 7 Celebs Who Fool You With Their Amazing AF Wigs
Zendaya is breaking down racial barriers in hollywood.
Zendaya Opens Up About Breaking Down Racial Barriers In Hollywood

Trending Articles

Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Celeste
How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom