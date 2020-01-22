Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet have been spotted shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York City.

The duo know each other from starring in upcoming movie Dune together, which is currently in post-production. It’s also too soon for the pair to be doing promotion for the movie, which means they’re strictly browsing the furniture aisle as friends.

E! Online were the first to pick up on a fan interaction they had in the store. One lucky person who works at the store managed to get a selfie with both the actors, writing of Timothee: “He’s the cutest, he literally put his sunglasses on for the photo.”

Insiders have insisted that the pair are ~not~ dating and are simply colleagues who have become firm friends.

TIMOTHÉE AND ZENDAYA HANGING OUT SAY ON GOD pic.twitter.com/n1jSF7jtgB — bre (@stealthspideys) January 21, 2020

This comes two months after Z opened up about her Euphoria role to ELLE: “I think Euphoria taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities, because I doubted myself a lot.

“I never want to plateau as an actress—I always want to be able to explore and push myself. [Being an actress] brings me to places and makes me do things I’d probably never do because I’m such an introverted person.”

Science fiction movie Dune is set to be released in December 2020, meaning we have a whole year of Zendaya and Timothee hanging out for both personal and professional reasons.