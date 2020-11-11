Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have opened up about throwing epic dance parties together during filming for Dune.

In a cover story for ELLE, Timothée asked Zendaya what her favourite memory is from their time working on the movie. She replied: “I guess it was the dance parties that I hosted in my room.”

Getty

Timothée seemed to agree, explaining that they threw a "super legit” wrap party: “We were there with some of the cast, and then Javier [Bardem] came in and we were all dancing," he continued. "You have Polaroids of that moment, right?"

Later in the interview, Zendaya opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on her professional life.

Getty

“I think that things are going to stay different for quite a long time. We’re probably going to have a new normal to keep people safe and healthy, which I’m totally down for. I mean, I love travelling.”

She added: “I don’t feel super-safe travelling all over the place quite yet, but I can’t wait to get back to it. I love being able to visit different places. I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of our job.”

Instagram/Zendaya

Zendaya explained that she sees “hope” in the future and praised younger generations for being so focused on social issues: “These really young kids are so smart and have such a clear understanding and plan for how they want this world to change.”

Forever wishing we were on Zendaya and Timothée's invite list.