Zendaya Calls Out Tom Holland After His NSFW Post Sparks Romance Rumours



Zendaya has once again shut down speculation that she and Tom Holland are secretly dating after fans spotted that he’d tagged her in a ~very~ suggestive place in a recent Instagram upload.

On May 9th, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor shared an image of himself and his co-stars from a recent press gathering at Disneyland and it took the world literally 0 seconds to spot that he’d tagged Zendaya directly over his package.

The whole thing was suspicious enough for fans to assume it was deliberate, but Zendaya immediately took to the comments section to joke: “I'm assuming because you don't know how to work ig, that's the reasoning behind my name placement.”

Tom – who recently told Jimmy Kimmel that he’s “not very good” at social-media – quickly altered the placement of the tag and updated the caption to read: “Thanks @zendaya for making me aware of my obvious blunder.”

That still didn’t stop fans from reading into the message, with one person tweeting: “Why is it killing me that Tom Holland tagged Zendaya right on his crotch in this pic? Is this a subliminal message, Tom?” as Z replied: “Nah he’s just Instagram stupid.”

Another said: “Tom putting Zendaya's tag on his d**k is a mood,” as someone else added: “I love how zendaya tried using the excuse that tom doesnt know how to work instagram when literally all he had to do was move a tag anywhere else but his crotch-“

Zendaya going on Tom's Instagram and seeing the tag: pic.twitter.com/P4TI7M1en4 — J🕸 𝒮𝒶𝓌 𝐸𝓃𝒹𝑔𝒶𝓂𝑒 (@redspideyhood) May 9, 2019

tom realizing where he tagged zendaya on that post pic.twitter.com/Edamvbwuhv — mir (@spidychelle) May 9, 2019

peter parker: 16, tech genious, smartest student



tom holland: 22, takes one hour to download a video, couldn’t do it without zendaya’s help — haiz (@prfctspidey) May 6, 2019

File this one under Tom Holland being Tom Holland.