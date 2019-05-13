Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Calls Out Tom Holland After His NSFW Post Sparks Romance Rumours

"He's just Instagram stupid."

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 10:23


Zendaya has once again shut down speculation that she and Tom Holland are secretly dating after fans spotted that he’d tagged her in a ~very~ suggestive place in a recent Instagram upload.

On May 9th, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor shared an image of himself and his co-stars from a recent press gathering at Disneyland and it took the world literally 0 seconds to spot that he’d tagged Zendaya directly over his package. 

Getty

The whole thing was suspicious enough for fans to assume it was deliberate, but Zendaya immediately took to the comments section to joke: “I'm assuming because you don't know how to work ig, that's the reasoning behind my name placement.”

Tom – who recently told Jimmy Kimmel that he’s “not very good” at social-media – quickly altered the placement of the tag and updated the caption to read: “Thanks @zendaya for making me aware of my obvious blunder.”

Instagram

That still didn’t stop fans from reading into the message, with one person tweeting: “Why is it killing me that Tom Holland tagged Zendaya right on his crotch in this pic? Is this a subliminal message, Tom?” as Z replied: “Nah he’s just Instagram stupid.”

Another said: “Tom putting Zendaya's tag on his d**k is a mood,” as someone else added: “I love how zendaya tried using the excuse that tom doesnt know how to work instagram when literally all he had to do was move a tag anywhere else but his crotch-“

File this one under Tom Holland being Tom Holland. 

