Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

So much flanter

Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:08

Zendaya wants everyone to know she isn't dating Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland, and she's shut down any speculation with a single hilarious tweet.

Rumours first began to swirl when the pair got caught up in some super cute back and forth on social media, because what else screams dating like some serious caption flanter?

👸🏽

👸🏽

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

It all started when Zendaya posted a pic with the caption 'stealing hearts since 96', to which Tom retaliated with his own insta snap captioned 'Stealing hearts since never', followed by a laughing face. Top bants.

The 21-year-old actress then jokingly commented 'I hate you' and continued the hilariously cute exchange over on Twitter, even joking that Tom should 'tread lightly' because she has more followers than him.

Naturally people started to assume they MUST be a thing since everyone knows step one of fancying someone is making half mean comments because deep down you can't deny the love. 

Unfortunately for Tom though, it looks like he still hasn't managed to steal any hearts since Zendaya completely brushed off the suggestion that the pair were 'cooking some sweet romance' on Twitter.

So we guess this means the pair definitely aren't dating and we've been trying to create sweet romance wrong this whole time. 

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day

Latest News

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Are Back For Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Just Pulled The Ultimate Hannah Montana Move

Royal Blood Won't Be Jumping On the Collab Bandwagon...Yet

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Null Stern Hotel Appenzellerland

This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof

More From Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Celebrity

Zendaya’s Bruno Mars Impersonation On Lip Sync Battle Is Terrifyingly Realistic

22 Times Celebs Clapped The Hell Back At Trolls

Celebrity

Zendaya Claims Shop Assistant Refused To Serve Her Due To Her 'Skin Tone'

Proof That Zendaya Is Queen Of Shutting Down The Haters

Style

20 Times Zendaya Was The Ultimate Beauty Inspiration

20 Times Zendaya Was The Ultimate Beauty Inspiration

MTV News

Zendaya Lands Iconic Spider-Man Role, Simone Biles Sabotaged On Olympic Podium | MTV News

Movies

Zendaya Is Playing An Iconic Spider-Man Character In Homecoming

Celebrity

Zendaya Spectacularly Shuts Down Twitter Troll Calling Her 'A Gay Dude Wearing Makeup'

Style

Zendaya Perfectly Shuts Down Troll Who Felt ‘Scared’ By Her Make Up Free Appearance

Movies

Zendaya Confirms Her Role In Spider-Man Movie Reboot

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

You'll NEVER Guess Which Geordie Lass Ex On The Beach Hunk Max Morley Fancied Before He Dated Charlotte Crosby – EXCLUSIVE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE