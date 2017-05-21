Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Zendaya wants everyone to know she isn't dating Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland, and she's shut down any speculation with a single hilarious tweet.

Rumours first began to swirl when the pair got caught up in some super cute back and forth on social media, because what else screams dating like some serious caption flanter?

👸🏽 👸🏽 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 20, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

It all started when Zendaya posted a pic with the caption 'stealing hearts since 96', to which Tom retaliated with his own insta snap captioned 'Stealing hearts since never', followed by a laughing face. Top bants.

The 21-year-old actress then jokingly commented 'I hate you' and continued the hilariously cute exchange over on Twitter, even joking that Tom should 'tread lightly' because she has more followers than him.

Watch yourself, I still have more followers than you right now...tread lightly my freind...tread lightly😂😂😂 https://t.co/HdYZ3zvxUR — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 14, 2017

Naturally people started to assume they MUST be a thing since everyone knows step one of fancying someone is making half mean comments because deep down you can't deny the love.

Unfortunately for Tom though, it looks like he still hasn't managed to steal any hearts since Zendaya completely brushed off the suggestion that the pair were 'cooking some sweet romance' on Twitter.

Right, cause nothing says "sweet romance" like dragging each other for filth on twitter.😂😂😂 https://t.co/bCfgxN8k4t — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 14, 2017

So we guess this means the pair definitely aren't dating and we've been trying to create sweet romance wrong this whole time.

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day