Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi

Zendaya has been spotted hanging out with Euphoria castmate Jacob Elordi again and fans are almost certain that they’re dating on the DL.

According to Us Weekly, the co-stars were seen together in Australia over the Thanksgiving period and spent some quality time in the company of Jacob’s parents, who live there.

Getty

The pair were pictured on public transport in Sydney but have so far managed to evade all other cameras. Rumours about their relationship first came to light in August when they were spotted holidaying in Greece together.

At the time, an insider shared: “They looked like they were getting a little cozy...they were walking with each other and being a little flirty."

Getty

Earlier this month, Zendaya and Jacob were seen on a movie date in Los Angeles, with Jacob "wearing a hat that covered his face" while they entered and exited the cinema.

Of course, it’s totally possible that the pair are just good friends who are trying not to fuel any rumours that they might be dating.

Getty

Zendaya does actually have work commitments in Sydney, having attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday night where she made a speech after being honoured with the 2019 Women of the Year award.

Jacob was also in attendance at the awards, but the pair weren’t pictured together. Do you think they’re dating or is everyone reading too much into some totally innocent interactions?