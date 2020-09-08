Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Zendaya has been honoured with The Visionary Award at this year’s Green Carpet Fashion Awards for her role in helping to promote sustainability, equality, and diversity in the industry.

She was one of five people to receive the gong, with her acceptance speech shining a light on how fashion can build young people’s confidence and make a positive change in the world.

Getty

Zendaya began by thanking model and activist Bethann Hardison, who introduced the award: “I just want to say thank you, first and foremost, to Bethann, you are an icon and a true trailblazer in this fashion industry, and I am grateful for all that you are and all that you continue to do. You inspire me every day.

This is an incredible honour. It means the world to me. I think fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young,” she continued. “I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes."

“I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling, and to me, through clothes I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood.”

Zendaya wants to showcase “different types of beauty” in the future and said that being in “more positions of power” means she has the opportunity to lead the charge.

Getty

“I hope to continue to be able to [improve things] until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I get to see every day. So, thank you so much. I’m so excited for the future of this industry and all the beautiful things that we have yet still to accomplish. Thank you.”

Congrats to Zendaya!