Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi

Say hello to the most beautiful ship of 2019

Sunday, September 1, 2019 - 09:41

Fans think Zendaya might be dating Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi after the pair have been spotted on a trip to Greece together. 

The duo were hilariously pictured in the back of a tourist’s shot from an ancient citadel in Athens and have also been pictured sunbathing on the coast at the Kaiki Beach Club. 

Damn bae never lets me get a pic alone

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the pals looked like they were "getting a little cozy" together: "At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty."

Insiders have told E! News that the actors were also joined on the trip by Law Roach, a stylist, and Darnell Appling, a friend and assistant to Zendaya. Still, most of the images show the duo hanging out together rather than in a group.

Getty

Fans have obviously jumped to conclusions about this and are now speculating that the duo could be secretly dating.

“So you’re telling me jacob's in greece with Zendaya,” one person wrote, as another said: “Jacob and zendaya together in Greece for her birthday ahfjajdjaj yaaaaass WE LOVE A MATCHING COUPLE lol."

Jacob’s last known relationship was with Joey King, his co-star from Netflix film The Kissing Booth. The pair’s two-year romance is thought to have come to an end in April.  

Discussing working with Z, he previously told ET: “when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked. She's brilliant, she's beautiful and she's a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly."

Speaking of ships, we're very much SHIPPING THIS. 

