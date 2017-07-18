Zoella

15 Pieces From Zoella's Summer Wardrobe That You Can Buy IRL

Get Zoe's look with this super handy guide to most of her summer wardrobe...

Do you spend most of your time watching Zoella's vlogs wondering where she got her outfit from? Us too, which is exactly why we've scoured the Internet and found a whole load of pieces which you can still get your hands on.

From her high waisted swimwear to that fancy bag, we've got you covered.

  • ASOS Neoprene Frill Lattice Bardot Dot Mesh Bikini - £44
  • ASOS Off Shoulder Dress In Mono Polka Dot - £18
  • Brunch club tee - £18
  • Flynn Skye bella maxi floral dress - £150
  • Missoma Gold Leaf Choker - £89
  • Oliver Bonas vacation shirt - £55
  • Common Projects silver trainers - £290
  • Wolf and whistle bikini - £45
  • Only The Blind Can See satin bomber - £220
  • Ray ban sunglasses - £140
  • Sugg life hoodie - £19.99
  • Asos bee print pyjamas - £28
  • River Island gingham lemon playsuit - £22
  • Asos playsuit - £35
  • Gucci soho disco bag - £715
15 Pieces From Zoella's Summer Wardrobe That You Can Buy IRL

15 Pieces From Zoella's Summer Wardrobe That You Can Buy IRL

15 Pieces From Zoella's Summer Wardrobe That You Can Buy IRL

