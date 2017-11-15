Zoella

Zoella Addresses Controversy Surrounding Her Advent Calendar

The vlogger wants her fans to know that it wasn't down to her to decide on the price.

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 08:48

Zoella has spoken out about the recent drama surrounding her new 12 days of Christmas advent calendar, after fans declared it ‘too pricey’ at £50.

Following a number of tweets and angry videos about the Zoella Lifestyle product, it was hard to ignore the fact that her audience just weren’t all too impressed with how expensive it was.

So Zoe thought it only right to mention the situation in her latest vlog, as she explains that it wasn’t down to her to come up with the price point.

“There has been some upset, disappointed people with the Zoella Lifestyle calendar, and more specifically the price of the calendar,” she began.

“I love the product, I am all about getting it from a design to a product. Where my input ends, is there. Once that product is done and I’m happy with it, the retailer can decide how much they sell it for.”

Zoella insists that she didn't decide the price point herself.

Adding: “That’s completely out of my decision making.” 

She goes on to add that it’s important for her that fans know it’s not all about making as much money as possible, and instead more to products that her fans will love and enjoy.

While Boots have also addressed the pricing issue, explaining that from November 16 the calendar will be on offer for half the price at £25.

