Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals

Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes have just bough a brand new house and it’s basically the most incredible home we’ve ever seen.

And being the YouTube blogging mega stars that they both are, there’s is of course a blog about the move and one about how they are settling in to their new pad. Which means we basically get a MTV Cribs style look around the place.

Highlights include the giant TV and fireplace, a super luxe-looking sofa, the bathroom of dreams, a kitchen that is basically bigger than our entire flat, and a garden that’s just crying out to host the best summer BBQs ever.

We even get a sort-of look at Zoella’s first ever shower in her new house. These bloggers, they just love to share.

“My environment and my home is probably one of the most important things to me. I was saying to Alfie on the way here that I don't think I've ever felt this happy in my entire life,” says Zoella while talking to the camera.

We’re happy for the hard working couple, if just a tiny little bit jealous.

Words: Olivia Cooke

