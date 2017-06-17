Zoella

Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals

Zoella and Alfie Deyes have been blogging about their new house and it's basically the perfect house

Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 12:07

Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes have just bough a brand new house and it’s basically the most incredible home we’ve ever seen. 

Copyright [Getty]
And being the YouTube blogging mega stars that they both are, there’s is of course a blog about the move and one about how they are settling in to their new pad. Which means we basically get a MTV Cribs style look around the place. 

THE HAPPIEST DAY

Highlights include the giant TV and fireplace, a super luxe-looking sofa, the bathroom of dreams, a kitchen that is basically bigger than our entire flat, and a garden that’s just crying out to host the best summer BBQs ever. 

We even get a sort-of look at Zoella’s first ever shower in her new house. These bloggers, they just love to share. 

BOXES, BUGS & BEES

“My environment and my home is probably one of the most important things to me. I was saying to Alfie on the way here that I don't think I've ever felt this happy in my entire life,” says Zoella while talking to the camera. 

We’re happy for the hard working couple, if just a tiny little bit jealous. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Alex and Olivia's Makeup Challenge

Latest News

Lorde opens up about being body shamed after success of Royals

Lorde Talks About Being Body Shamed ‘It Rocked My Foundations’

Perrie Edwards shares gorgeous no make up holiday selfie

Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson and more will record a charity single for the Grenfell Tower victims

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson, Craig David And More Confirmed For Grenfell Tower Charity Single

Sophie Kasaei has given her honest opinion on Gary and his love life, and she thinks he&#039;s better being single

Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei

Justin Bieber has explained what his &#039;Better At 70&#039; tattoo is all about

Justin Bieber’s Got A New Tattoo And The Meaning Behind It Is So Totally Deep 

Cara Delevingne is in awe of a young cancer patient who was inspired by her style

Cara Delevingne Calls Fan With Cancer Her Hero After Copying Met Gala Look

Marnie Simpson has snogged Kieran Lee in the Big Brother house

Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor

Zoella and boyfriend Alfie gives us a look at their amazing new house

Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals

London Grammar

London Grammar See Off Katy Perry To Land No.1 Album With 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing'

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017

More From Zoella

Zoella and boyfriend Alfie gives us a look at their amazing new house
Life

Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals

Style

18 Pieces From Zoella's Spring Wardrobe That Will Make You Sprung

Life

Zoella Reveals How Skyping Cameron Diaz Stopped Her Quitting YouTube

Life

Forbes Have Revealed Who The Top Beauty Vloggers In The World Are

Zoella Speaks Out Against Trolls And Raises Awareness About Anxiety

Life

Zoella Poses Topless For Blogosphere Magazine As She Talks Feeling 'Suffocated'

Celebrity

7 Times Zoella Clapped Back In The Best Way Over Cray Cray Rumours

Life

Zoella Shuts Down People Accusing Her Of Cheating On Boyf Alfie Deyes

Celebrity

18 Things We Expect (And Need) To See Happen During Zoella's Vlogmas

Life

Zoella Looks Gorge In Stripped Back Shoot For Blogosphere Magazine

Anti-Bullying Week: The Best Advice From YouTubers

Style

16 Items We Desperately Need From Zoella's Winter Wardrobe

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Marnie Simpson has snogged Kieran Lee in the Big Brother house
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson