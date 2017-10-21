Zoella Apologises After Offensive Tweets Resurface Online

Zoella

Zoella has taken to Twitter to apologise to fans after a stream of problematic tweets resurfaced online. In the tweets posted back towards the beginning of her YouTube career in 2009, Zoella - aka Zoe Sugg - used several offensive phrases, including referring to people as "fatties" and "fat chavs."

In one post she wrote: "I find it funny when gay men spit...it's like they're trying to be a bit macho but never works..." while another slut-shames a woman, alluding that she should have "kept her legs shut."

The controversy comes right off the back of a whole lot of criticism she has already faced this week around the price of her lifestyle brand's advent calendar, which was retailing in Boots for £50. Many parents slammed the calendar, calling it "massively overpriced", particularly after YouTuber JaackMate made a video that's now been viewed over 511k times, in which he criticises the products inside as only being worth around £15.

But while Zoe definitely isn't the only celebrity selling merchandise for way more than perhaps it would be worth if you brought an unbranded version of the product online (hello capitalism), she is now under fire for these tweets.

After screenshots of the tweets posted around eight years ago resurfaced yesterday, Zoe deleted them and has now apologised to anyone offended by her words.

"I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav,” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows [sic]," she wrote.

"But I would never say those things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!"

Fans were quick to respond to Zoella's apology, and while many appreciated her addressing things, others weren't happy with her words:

Others, however, seemed happy with what Zoe had to say:

