Zoella Apologises After Offensive Tweets Resurface Online

Zoella has taken to Twitter to apologise to fans after a stream of problematic tweets resurfaced online. In the tweets posted back towards the beginning of her YouTube career in 2009, Zoella - aka Zoe Sugg - used several offensive phrases, including referring to people as "fatties" and "fat chavs."

In one post she wrote: "I find it funny when gay men spit...it's like they're trying to be a bit macho but never works..." while another slut-shames a woman, alluding that she should have "kept her legs shut."

The controversy comes right off the back of a whole lot of criticism she has already faced this week around the price of her lifestyle brand's advent calendar, which was retailing in Boots for £50. Many parents slammed the calendar, calling it "massively overpriced", particularly after YouTuber JaackMate made a video that's now been viewed over 511k times, in which he criticises the products inside as only being worth around £15.

But while Zoe definitely isn't the only celebrity selling merchandise for way more than perhaps it would be worth if you brought an unbranded version of the product online (hello capitalism), she is now under fire for these tweets.

After screenshots of the tweets posted around eight years ago resurfaced yesterday, Zoe deleted them and has now apologised to anyone offended by her words.

"I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav,” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows [sic]," she wrote.

"But I would never say those things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!"

I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those — Zoella (@Zoella) November 15, 2017

things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human! — Zoella (@Zoella) November 15, 2017

Fans were quick to respond to Zoella's apology, and while many appreciated her addressing things, others weren't happy with her words:

What about the transphobic & homophobic tweets you deleted? No apology for them? I was a fan of you until I saw those. I do believe people change but you have not apologised and I’m extremely disappointed. — Olly (@OllyBrookfield_) November 15, 2017

Others, however, seemed happy with what Zoe had to say:

It’s embarrassing how people are digging up old tweets from @Zoella like they’re perfect and never said anything bad. If you’re offended by a 7 year old tweet then you need to look at your own life 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WDSITe6Ezs — Jade (@MissJadeW) November 15, 2017

I don’t think it’s fair that people are judging Zoella on tweets from 7 years ago. I used to be quite a nasty person 7 years ago but I grew up and learned from that and so did she 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lauren 🎄 (@loulabxlle) November 14, 2017

