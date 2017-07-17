Zoella

Zoella Launches New Beauty Range With Super Cute Brighton Launch

The YouTuber is back with yet another exciting collection.

Monday, July 17, 2017 - 16:06

If you just happened to be in the sunny seaside town of Brighton today then you were in for a treat, as Zoella surprised fans with an exclusive first look at her new beauty range.

The vlogger unveiled the ‘Jelly and Gelato’ collection along with free ice cream at Brighton pavilion, with help from boyf Alfie Deyes and one seriously ginormous deck chair.

There is an exclusive first look at my new @zoellabeauty range "JELLY & GELATO" down in the Brighton pavilion today with FREE ice cream (which we all got to serve which was SO MUCH FUN) I can't wait to share more info on the products tomorrow for launch day! (some of which are new formulations which we've never done before) If you fancy seeing the products before they are released tomorrow & want a free ice cream, head down there before it's all gone 💗👍🏼

With their official launch happening tomorrow, Zoe explains in the caption that some of the products are brand new formulations which they’ve never done before, so that’s pretty damn exciting isn’t it?

Even the gang couldn’t contain their joy at the whole thing, with the likes of Poppy and Mark also on hand to help spread the word (or just eat the free ice cream).

And if the sneak peak she's shared today is anything to go buy, we’d quite like it all please. 

Zoella’s new range launches tomorrow (July 18) in the UK.

