Zoella Launches New Beauty Range With Super Cute Brighton Launch

If you just happened to be in the sunny seaside town of Brighton today then you were in for a treat, as Zoella surprised fans with an exclusive first look at her new beauty range.

The vlogger unveiled the ‘Jelly and Gelato’ collection along with free ice cream at Brighton pavilion, with help from boyf Alfie Deyes and one seriously ginormous deck chair.

With their official launch happening tomorrow, Zoe explains in the caption that some of the products are brand new formulations which they’ve never done before, so that’s pretty damn exciting isn’t it?

Even the gang couldn’t contain their joy at the whole thing, with the likes of Poppy and Mark also on hand to help spread the word (or just eat the free ice cream).

And if the sneak peak she's shared today is anything to go buy, we’d quite like it all please.

Zoella’s new range launches tomorrow (July 18) in the UK.

