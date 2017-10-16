Anne-Marie Fights For This Love In The Stylish 'Heavy' Video
The singer isn't saying 'Ciao Adios' so easily nowadays...
Anne-Marie has unveiled the stunning video for her latest single 'Heavy' and it's absolutely lush.
Between the gorgeous looks she's serving and the all-important message of self-love, the video brings the tropical song to life in a different light than we might've expected.
While the visual depicts a relationship being tested between Anne-Marie and a lover, we also see her check in on herself with multiple Anne-Maries hanging around.
The story arc of Anne-Marie making sure she is okay herself before focusing on fixing her relationship is a subtle but very nice touch, and one that definitely adds to the replay value.
We would also like to officially crown the 'Alarm' pop star as the Queen of Bardot Crop Tops - a niche and necessary concept - because we have never seen anyone look so good in them as she does.
She pulls off a gorgeous blue printed number in the new video and a classic black one too, and we still want to know where that baby pink one she posted on Twitter months ago is from. Can you help us out, QOBCT?
Anne-Marie recently announced a UK and Ireland headline tour where she'll play London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham next spring.
'Heavy' is produced by MNEK and The Invisible Men, who are expected to be working on other songs for her debut album. When's that coming, you ask? We're waiting to find out!
Get into 'Heavy' below...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH ANNE-MARIE PEFORM 'TRIGGER' AT MTV LIVE STAGE