Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Fights For This Love In The Stylish 'Heavy' Video

The singer isn't saying 'Ciao Adios' so easily nowadays...

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 17:30

Anne-Marie has unveiled the stunning video for her latest single 'Heavy' and it's absolutely lush.

Between the gorgeous looks she's serving and the all-important message of self-love, the video brings the tropical song to life in a different light than we might've expected.

While the visual depicts a relationship being tested between Anne-Marie and a lover, we also see her check in on herself with multiple Anne-Maries hanging around.

View the lyrics
Ask you once, ask you twice now
There's lipstick on your collar

You say she's just a friend now
Then why don't we call her

So you want to go on with someone
To do all the things you used to do to me
I swear, I know you do

Used to take me out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when I ring you up
Don't know where you are
'Til I hear her say your name

Used to sing along, when you played guitar
Just a distant memory

Hope she treats you better than you treated me

I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done

After three, after four times
Why did I bother?
Tell me how many more times
Does it take to get smarter?

Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies
And all of the things that you did to me
I swear, I know you did

And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And you make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are

But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are

But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done
If you're not giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Writer(s): Anne-Marie Nicholson, Mason Levy, Tom Meredith, JENNIFER DECILVEO Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The story arc of Anne-Marie making sure she is okay herself before focusing on fixing her relationship is a subtle but very nice touch, and one that definitely adds to the replay value.

We would also like to officially crown the 'Alarm' pop star as the Queen of Bardot Crop Tops - a niche and necessary concept - because we have never seen anyone look so good in them as she does.

She pulls off a gorgeous blue printed number in the new video and a classic black one too, and we still want to know where that baby pink one she posted on Twitter months ago is from. Can you help us out, QOBCT?

Anne-Marie recently announced a UK and Ireland headline tour where she'll play London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham next spring.

'Heavy' is produced by MNEK and The Invisible Men, who are expected to be working on other songs for her debut album. When's that coming, you ask? We're waiting to find out!

Get into 'Heavy' below...

Anne-Marie - Heavy [Official Video]

Words: Ross McNeilage

