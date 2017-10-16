Anne-Marie Fights For This Love In The Stylish 'Heavy' Video

View the lyrics

Ask you once, ask you twice now

There's lipstick on your collar



You say she's just a friend now

Then why don't we call her



So you want to go on with someone

To do all the things you used to do to me

I swear, I know you do



Used to take me out, in your fancy car

And make out in the rain

And when I ring you up

Don't know where you are

'Til I hear her say your name



Used to sing along, when you played guitar

Just a distant memory



Hope she treats you better than you treated me



I'm onto you, yeah you

I'm not your number one

I saw you, with her

Kissing and having fun

If you're giving all of your money and time

I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you

Ciao adios, I'm done



Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done



After three, after four times

Why did I bother?

Tell me how many more times

Does it take to get smarter?



Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies

And all of the things that you did to me

I swear, I know you did



Writer(s): Anne-Marie Nicholson, Mason Levy, Tom Meredith, JENNIFER DECILVEO Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com