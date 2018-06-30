Ariana Grande

7 Times Celeb Couples Got Matching Tattoos

From Ariana Grande to Beyoncé, many of our faves can't resist some matching ink with their lover...

Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 13:49

While the age-old mantra is 'never get a tattoo with a partner', celebrities just never seem to listen.

Whether you're music royalty, the new pop superstar or a make-up industry billionaire, ink doesn't miss anyone out and love blinds too many to make them want to mark their romance permanently.

It certainly has worked out for some but it definitely does not have a 100% success rate in sealing the deal of love.

Come with us as we take a look back at 7 of our favourite couples who have matching tats...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Getty

Before they became parents to baby Stormi, Kylie Jenner visited the tattoo parlour with her beau Travis Scott after just weeks of dating in 2017. The matching tats are of a tiny little butterfly above their ankles. Cute!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Instagram/PeteDavidson

This piece could be outdated within two days at the rate this romance is progressing as Pete Davidson already has four (!!) tattoos dedicated to Ariana Grande after less than two months of dating. However, while two of them are of his own, the other two they share.

Getty

One is a small cloud to match Ariana's and the other is a group tattoo of the abbreviation "H2GKMO" - honest to god, knock me out - that they both share with friends.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Getty

Whew, this is a sad one. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who are now separated and planning to divorce, tattooed their love for one another after getting married. They both have their wedding vows inked on their body, on Channing's rib cage and Jenna's foot, that they got done while on honeymoon. We're not crying, promise...

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Getty

Okay we don't mean to be going to Divorce Central here but this is frankly iconic. Katy Perry and Russell Brand confirmed their love for one another when they got tattooed even before saying 'I Do'. They both got Sanskrit ink on the inside of their right arms that translates to "go with the flow".

David and Victoria Beckham

Getty Images

Forever couple goals, David and Victoria Beckham - or Posh and Becks, as they were once known many moons ago - are no strangers to getting tattoos. Both superstars are heavily inked and so it made perfect sense for them to get matching ones for their sixth wedding anniversary.

The Hebrew tattoos read “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine" with David getting his along his left arm and Victoria bravely getting it down the top of her spine. 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Getty Images

Certainly not one afraid of some ink, Miley Cyrus has a matching tattoo with her long-term boyfriend (and now rumoured husband) Liam Hemsworth. The pair quoted former US President Theodore Roosevelt for their choice, with Miley's completing the quote that Liam's begins.

Together, their arms read: "If he fails, at least fails while daring greatly / so that his place shall never be / with those cold and timid souls who / neither know victory nor defeat," Cyrus' tattoo continues.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Credit: Beyoncé YouTube

The Carters. If there's ever been a couple to stand the tattoo test of time, it's Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Now Bey has never been one known for tats but the long-term couple have matching "IV" tattoos on their wedding fingers. The number 4 has a special meaning for them as Jay's birthday is on December 4th, Bey's is September 4th and they married on April 4th (the 4th day of the 4th month) - cute, right?

Words: Ross McNeilage

