Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record

You like, my records? Gee thanks! Just broke it...

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 16:50

Ariana Grande's power is astounding, tbh.

In less than a year (!) the pop superstar has released five worldwide smash singles from two albums - with the latest due to be released literally any day now - and every song she drops is more popular than the last.

Thought I'd end up with Sean
But he wasn't a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I'm so thankful
Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm
'Cause he was an angel

One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I'm so amazing
Say I've loved and I've lost
But that's not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say

Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin'...

Spend more time with my friends
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
Plus, I met someone else
We havin' better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon' last
'Cause her name is Ari
And I'm so good with that (so good with that)

She taught me love (love)
She taught me patience (patience)
How she handles pain (pain)
That shit's amazing (yeah, she's amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I say

Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
I'm so fucking...

One day I'll walk down the aisle
Holding hands with my mama
I'll be thanking my dad
'Cause she grew from the drama
Only wanna do it once, real bad
Gon' make that shit last
God forbid something happens
Least this song is a smash (song is a smash)

I've got so much love (love)
Got so much patience (patience)
I've learned from the pain (pain)
I turned out amazing (turned out amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I'll say

Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Considering we're a generation of short attention spans and flippant loyalties to celebs (because you just can't trust anybody's Twitter past), it is pretty unbelievable that Ari's new single '7 rings' now has the biggest Spotify debut of - not just her career, but - all time.

Following up a hit like 'thank u, next' could bring tons of pressure but she doesn't seem fazed by it whatsoever, as her very own I'm A Rich Bitch anthem and its neon-drenched video are both cocky AF in the best way.

Everyone is lapping up the pop queen's new confidence as the track was streamed a jaw-dropping 14.96 million times in its first 24 hours on Spotify, setting a new world record as it beats Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by over 4 million streams.

Not only is it a bigger streaming debut than 'thank u, next' but it's the largest streaming numbers for any song in any single day ever. Like, this is huge.

Ariana's manager Scooter Braun shared the news on Twitter, saying: "Official numbers are now in- @ArianaGrande's #7Rings now has the Spotify all time record for most streamed song within its first 24 hours with 14,966,544 streams!!"

"4 million more than the former record holder! History is being made! Congrats to the team & @ArianaGrande bravo!"

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Inspired by a champagne-fuelled trip to Tiffany's where she bought matching rings for her and 'six of her bitches', '7 rings' is one major unapologetic flex that celebrates friendship, power and femininity.

Like everything Ariana Grande does, it has already inspired many memes thanks to its caption-ready lyrics, which include "You like my hair? / Gee thanks, just bought it."

There is no stopping Miss Grande any time soon - who would want to?! - and we think this is going to be her next Number 1 single.

