Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record

Ariana Grande's power is astounding, tbh.

In less than a year (!) the pop superstar has released five worldwide smash singles from two albums - with the latest due to be released literally any day now - and every song she drops is more popular than the last.

Writer(s): MICHAEL FOSTER, VICTORIA MONET MCCANTS, ARIANA GRANDE, TAYLOR MONET PARKS, TOMMY BROWN, CHARLES MICHAEL ANDERSON

Considering we're a generation of short attention spans and flippant loyalties to celebs (because you just can't trust anybody's Twitter past), it is pretty unbelievable that Ari's new single '7 rings' now has the biggest Spotify debut of - not just her career, but - all time.

Following up a hit like 'thank u, next' could bring tons of pressure but she doesn't seem fazed by it whatsoever, as her very own I'm A Rich Bitch anthem and its neon-drenched video are both cocky AF in the best way.

Everyone is lapping up the pop queen's new confidence as the track was streamed a jaw-dropping 14.96 million times in its first 24 hours on Spotify, setting a new world record as it beats Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by over 4 million streams.

Not only is it a bigger streaming debut than 'thank u, next' but it's the largest streaming numbers for any song in any single day ever. Like, this is huge.

Ariana's manager Scooter Braun shared the news on Twitter, saying: "Official numbers are now in- @ArianaGrande's #7Rings now has the Spotify all time record for most streamed song within its first 24 hours with 14,966,544 streams!!"

"4 million more than the former record holder! History is being made! Congrats to the team & @ArianaGrande bravo!"

Inspired by a champagne-fuelled trip to Tiffany's where she bought matching rings for her and 'six of her bitches', '7 rings' is one major unapologetic flex that celebrates friendship, power and femininity.

Official numbers are now in- @ArianaGrande's #7Rings now has the Spotify all time record for most streamed song within its first 24 hours with 14,966,544 streams!! 4 million more than the former record holder! History is being made! Congrats to the team & @ArianaGrande bravo! — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 19, 2019

Like everything Ariana Grande does, it has already inspired many memes thanks to its caption-ready lyrics, which include "You like my hair? / Gee thanks, just bought it."

There is no stopping Miss Grande any time soon - who would want to?! - and we think this is going to be her next Number 1 single.