Ariana Grande Is Billboard's Female Artist of the Year

I'm so into you,

I can barely breathe

And all I wanna do

is to fall in deep

But close ain't close enough

'til we cross the line, baby

So name a game to play,

and I'll role the dice, hey



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you

to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you,

oh yeah



This could take some time, hey

I made too many mistakes

Better get this right, right, baby



Oh baby, look what you started

The temperature's rising in here

Is this gonna happen?

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)

Before I make a move

(Woo, oh, oh, oh)



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Tell me what you came here for

Cause I can't, I can't wait no more

I'm on the edge with no control

And I need, I need you to know

You to know, oh



So baby, come light me up

and maybe I'll let you on it

A little bit dangerous,

but baby, that's how I want it

A little less conversation, and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



Got everyone watchin' us,

so baby, let's keep it secret

A little bit scandalous,

but baby, don't let them see it

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you



So come light me up,

so come light me up my baby

A little dangerous,

a little dangerous my baby

A little less conversation and

a little more touch my body

Cause I'm so into you,

into you,

into you

Writer(s): Savan Kotecha, Martin Sandberg, Alexander Erik Kronlund, - Ilya, Ariana Grande