Ariana Grande Is Billboard's Female Artist of the Year
The 'Into You' star is unstoppable...
Woman of the year, no album out!
Excuse us referencing Nicki Minaj's iconic 'Monster' verse but we are in awe of Ariana Grande's star power as she has been crowned Billboard's Female Artist Of The Year.
The 'Into You' superstar has ruled the US charts this year despite her third album Dangerous Woman being released 19 months ago.
The incredible 2016 album stayed in the charts throughout the year with the Future-assisted single 'Everyday' released as a single at the beginning of the year.
"Congrats to our female artist of the year, @ArianaGrande!" Billboard reported. She leads the ladies in '17 following the sustained chart performance of 2016's "Dangerous Woman.""
Reacting to the amazing news, Ariana expressed her disbelief on Twitter, saying "holy shit. thank you."
Her Dangerous Woman Tour ended its seven-month run in September grossing over $71 million (about £53 million) in total.
Recently, Pharrell Williams described Ari's upcoming fourth album as "pretty next-level", saying the new material is "amazing."
With her ability to dominate the charts without releasing an album, we cannot imagine how huge her 2018 is going to be when the new album drops.
Congrats, Ariana! 💜
Words: Ross McNeilage
