Ariana Grande Planning Return To Manchester For Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande has today announced plans to return to Manchester following Monday's terror attack in which 22 concert-goers were killed.

Posting today on her social accounts, the singer who has postponed her Dangerous Woman tour until 5th June began her heartfelt message saying her "heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones."

Getty

After praising the "inspiring" reaction to the attack, Ariana proclaimed: "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win.

"I don't want go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me," she continued.

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families."

More details will be announced when they're confirmed.

Since the atrocities on Monday, Ariana's song 'One Last Time' has re-entered the UK Top 40, landing at No.11 from well outside the Top 200, as the UK remembers the victims of the attack.