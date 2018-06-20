Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams

Ariana Grande has been absolutely flooding us with a diverse array of new music at the minute. Just last week she featured on Troye Sivan’s new slow jam ‘Dance to This’ off his upcoming album Bloom, and only a day later she featured on Nicki Minaj’s new song ‘Bed’ off of her upcoming album Queen.

Now Ariana is back again to give us something off of HER upcoming album Sweetener – and as always, she delivered. Today, the American singer and actress released an INCREDIBLY fun new bop ‘the light is coming’.

The track is yet another collab with Nicki Minaj, after last week's release as well as their 2016 hit ‘Side to Side’. This time it’s Ariana who stars on the track and Minaj who supports – and the legendary Pharrell Williams who produced it.

Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 / Credit: Getty Images

Nicki kicks off the song by delivering a slick verse, after which Ariana takes the wheel. Coming out of Nicki’s verse, Ariana rides alongside the beat in a more hip-hop fashion, and then continues onto a more pop-esque flowing with the melody in the chorus, which gives it that groovy feel. We can’t stop playing it on repeat. Have a listen for yourself below!

Pharrell’s production gives the new song some very N.E.R.D. vibes – the beat is a bit more experimental, or perhaps even a bit weird, but makes it contagiously catchy. The descending synths deliver a fun, funky vibe which at first is used to contrast the fire of Nicki’s verse and make it even more fierce. Following that, when the bass comes in, the whole track becomes more upbeat and those beeps get realised as a catchy club song ingredient.

Throughout the track, Pharrell has sampled a 2009 stand-off between a Senator and a US citizen who, after not being allowed to speak, said: “You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead”. Pharrell used the clip before on N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon”, and it’s presence here adds some deeper political undertones to the lyrics about light overcoming darkness.

The new track ‘the light is coming’ is the second release from her upcoming album Sweetener, after the first single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ was released in April.



The album is coming in August 2018, but while you wait you can check out Ariana featuring on Troye Sivan’s new song right HERE!