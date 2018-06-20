Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams

ƃuᴉɯoɔ sᴉ ʇɥƃᴉl ǝɥʇ

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 12:30

Ariana Grande has been absolutely flooding us with a diverse array of new music at the minute. Just last week she featured on Troye Sivan’s new slow jam ‘Dance to This’ off his upcoming album Bloom, and only a day later she featured on Nicki Minaj’s new song ‘Bed’ off of her upcoming album Queen.

IF YOU MISSED THE FIRST SINGLE FROM SWEETENER 'NO TEARS LEFT TO CRY' CHECK IT OUT BELOW:

View the lyrics
Right now, I'm in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (oh, yeah)

I'm pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)
Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up
Yeah, we turnin' it up

Ain't got no tears in my body
I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it
Don't matter how, what, when, who tries it
We're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'

Comin' out
Even when it's rainin' down (can't stop now)
Can't stop so shut your mouth (shut your mouth)
And if you don't know then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah

Right now, I'm in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We're on another mentality
Ain't got no tears left to cry (to cry)
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up (we turnin' it up)
Yeah, we turnin' it up

They point out the colors in you, I see 'em too
And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em
We way too fly to partake in all this hate
We're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'

Comin' out
Even when it's rainin' down (can't stop now)
Can't stop so shut your mouth (shut your mouth)
And if you don't know then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah

Right now, I'm in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We're on another mentality
Ain't got no tears left to cry (to cry)
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down
Can't stop now (hmm, oh), shut your mouth
Ain't got no tears left to cry
Oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh, I just want you to come with me
We're on another mentality
Ain't got no tears left to cry (cry)
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Pickin' it up, pickin' it up
Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up
Yeah, we turnin' it up
Writer(s): Ilya Salmanzadeh, Savan Harish Kotecha, Max Martin, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now Ariana is back again to give us something off of HER upcoming album Sweetener – and as always, she delivered. Today, the American singer and actress released an INCREDIBLY fun new bop ‘the light is coming’. 

The track is yet another collab with Nicki Minaj, after last week's release as well as their 2016 hit ‘Side to Side’. This time it’s Ariana who stars on the track and Minaj who supports – and the legendary Pharrell Williams who produced it.

Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 / Credit: Getty Images

Nicki kicks off the song by delivering a slick verse, after which Ariana takes the wheel. Coming out of Nicki’s verse, Ariana rides alongside the beat in a more hip-hop fashion, and then continues onto a more pop-esque flowing with the melody in the chorus, which gives it that groovy feel. We can’t stop playing it on repeat. Have a listen for yourself below!

the light is coming (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Pharrell’s production gives the new song some very N.E.R.D. vibes – the beat is a bit more experimental, or perhaps even a bit weird, but makes it contagiously catchy. The descending synths deliver a fun, funky vibe which at first is used to contrast the fire of Nicki’s verse and make it even more fierce. Following that, when the bass comes in, the whole track becomes more upbeat and those beeps get realised as a catchy club song ingredient.   

Throughout the track, Pharrell has sampled a 2009 stand-off between a Senator and a US citizen who, after not being allowed to speak, said: “You wouldn’t let anybody speak and instead”. Pharrell used the clip before on N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon”, and it’s presence here adds some deeper political undertones to the lyrics about light overcoming darkness. 

The new track ‘the light is coming’ is the second release from her upcoming album Sweetener, after the first single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ was released in April.
 

The album is coming in August 2018, but while you wait you can check out Ariana featuring on Troye Sivan’s new song right HERE!

Latest News

Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
You Can Now Take A Course On Frank Ocean At University
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian ‘To Address Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama’ On KUWTK
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik at the Tom Ford fashion show
Zayn Malik Calls Out the Met Gala As 'Self-Indulgent'
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
You Can Finally Buy These Cult Acne Patches In The UK
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Ariana Grande Claps Back At A Fan Who Dragged Her For Writing About Pete Davidson
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Audio Video
Troye Sivan
Dance To This (Ft. Ariana Grande) (Audio)
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
Music
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid