New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Khalid, Dermot Kennedy And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists, with new tracks from Ariana Grande on her new album ‘thank u, next’, Khalid, Dermot Kennedy and more - it’s all going down in the charts and you can be the first to hear it all right here right now...

Here are this week's top picks you NEED on your playlist:

Youtube / Ariana Grande

Singles

Ariana Grande - break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

Debuting the fourth single and third music video from her new studio album ‘thank u, next’, Grande delivers the pop bop of the century, and, of course, the music video has a twist. Channeling her inner diva (because when does she not?), Grande shows off her steamy vocals and of course, we instantly fall at her feet. We’re obsessed with this song and are loving the new album already.

The Chainsmokers - Who Do You Love (with 5 seconds of summer)

Stepping out of their usual comfort zone, 5SOS make a jump in this track- and they land successfully on their feet. Lending their voices to this confrontational and all attention demanding single, it’s hard to not hit the repeat button (like, all day).

Khalid & Disclosure - Talk

It's time to let your guard down, because Khalid is ready to talk. Drifting away with him in this dreamy track, Khalid knows exactly how to turn any of our worries into something we can sway to.

Mahalia - Do Not Disturb

Mahalia commands everyone to listen in this upbeat track. Figuring herself out, she puts what's important first and foremost in in this song - her peace. She doesn’t need the distraction of any man, and she won’t be taking any BS from them anymore.

Dermot Kennedy - Lost

What we love about Dermot’s music is that he really makes his listeners feel heard, and seen, and this song is no exception to that. Pulling us in with his original and raspy voice, and then making us fall in love with his lyricism - he’s an artist unlike any other, and this song is proof of it.

MARINA - Handmade Heaven

MARINA is back (in her first solo track in four years), and she’s guaranteed to get you in your feels. As if we weren’t encompassed enough by her music, MARINA releases yet another beautiful track, and this time it’s about carving your own path. It holds the feeling of that fear of the future, but MARINA comes in at just the right moments to remind us we’ll be okay. We love her and this song.

Maverick Sabre & Jorja Smith - Slow Down

This duo’s voices compliment each other to perfection on this hot collab. With drums that come in at all the right moments, lyrics that inevitably have us lost in them, and a hypnotic beat, it’s not one we’ll be forgetting any time soon.

David Guetta Ft. Brooks & Loote - Better When You’re Gone

David Guetta has well and truly done it again, lads. Back with a beat that we can’t help but bop to and accompanied by lyrics that we can’t help but sing loud enough for our neighbours to hear, this song may be about coming and going but they never slip up for a second in this track.

Diplo Ft. Octavian - New Shapes

This song may sound soft and gentle, but it’s after effect is anything but. With a beat that flows perfectly beneath Octavian’s tender vocals, we’ll be having this on repeat for a long time. This duo have officially come at us like a hurricane, and we’re left in pieces. The BBC Sound of 2019 winner is officially kicking off the year on fire.

Kelly Rowland - Crown

A woman's body is her weapon, and her hair is her crown. Showing us self love in its highest form, Rowland takes us on a journey of how beautiful life can be when we love ourselves, and she teaches us how fun the process is a long the way. BRB letting our hair down.

Cheat Codes Ft. Afrojack - Ferrari

Teaching us how it’s done, Cheat Codes and Afrojack combine to give us the club bop we needed. Matching tongue in cheek bars and teasing us with the high life, this pairing know exactly how to flex on us but also keep us guessing. We’re obsessed.

Kim Petras - 1,2,3 dayz up (feat. SOPHIE), Homework (feat. lil aaron), If U Think About Me…

Coming at us with 3 hot tracks at once, Kim Petras is forever teaching us how to party, and she really knows how to make us feel like we’re in a teen movie, romance feels and all.

The Amazons - Mother

Instantly stealing all our attention with killer guitar performances, this band are 101% pure talent, and it’s undeniable in this song. With strong vocals and a chorus it’s illegal not to scream, The Amazons have officially done it again.

R3HAB - This Is How We Party (with Icona Pop)

The chemistry in this song is unmissable. Making us want to get on our feet and dance, this song knows exactly where to find our inner party animal, and it comes alive every time the beat drops.

Bobby Love, Olive B - New Love

Merging together house music with R&B elements, this experimental project definitely pays off. With a voice like Olive B’s to carry it’s infectious beat, we can’t help but focus on her, and this song.

Feed Me & Rosie Doonan - Feel Love

In this emotional track, Rosie Doonan's voice could fill an empty arena. Enticing us with lyrics that tug at our heartstrings and making us stay for the infectious beat, this single is something special.

Albums

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

We’ve been waiting what feels like years for this album (like, 2 months, we need to calm down), and we can safely say it was well worth the wait. With tracks like ‘NASA’, ‘bloodline’ and of course ‘7 rings’ to hype us up, Grande blends her ability to make us cry at a single whistle note and dreamy falsetto in songs like ‘fake smile’ and ‘ghostin’. This singer has channelled all her experiences over the past few months into this album, and she’s turned her chaos into art, so we can’t help but feel so special to get to share it with her. This album proves she’s an artist here to make a change, and whether it’s with a pop bob or a ballad we can’t help but cry to, there’s no doubting she’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Oh, and HTGKMO.

AJ Tracey - AJ Tracey

After releasing the undeniably catchy ‘Psych Out!’, AJ Tracey is back with his debut album - and we’ve never seen him like this before. In tracks like ‘Country Star’ and ‘Prada Me’, AJ Tracey unveils a new style of his music, and it’s easy to fall obsessed with it. You can find us listening to this album on repeat for the rest of the year.