Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 15:51

Camila Cabello is unstoppable right now.

The solo señorita has the number one single in the UK right now with 'Havana' and she might be there for a while with the hours of promo she's putting in.

Its long-awaited music video has already hit 100M views but Camila has dropped a second visual today with a vertical video, the latest craze in pop.

Hey

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)
(When he came in the room)
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
(But I can't without you)
I knew him forever in a minute (hey)
(That summer night in June)
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin' like

Oooh-oooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like
Oooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)
Bump-bump-bump-bump her, like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to eatin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin', on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, baby

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)
Take me back, back, back
(Hey, hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my Havana...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na
(oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na
Oh na-na-na
No, no, no, take me back
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Unlike its blockbuster mini movie, Camila is only being herself in the fun new video as she dances around New York City with her friends.

She takes on Young Thug's verse, effortlessly proving she has the rap down as she flirts with the camera, in between a spontaneous dance-off on a city subway.

Camila will perform the incredibly catchy song at the 2017 MTV EMAs this Sunday, live from London, and it's sure to be a memorable performance.

'Havana' is Camila's first UK number one single and it's currently also sitting at Number 2 in the U.S and Australia, so it could become a worldwide chart-topper in no time.

Will she make it two weeks at the top? We'll find out later today in this week's chart update...

Camila Cabello - Havana (Vertical Video) ft. Young Thug

Words: Ross McNeilage

Yeah (straight up)
Ooh

Wrist look like it been dipped
Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that
Script look like it been flipped
Flippin' that, flippin' that, flippin' that (yah)
Pull up in that foreign, my God (skrrr, skrrr)
Whole squad get in that, get in that
Please say it ain't true, I had to go and cop two
Hell nah, we can't fit in that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage
Bad lil mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love, but you know that you hate it (you hate it)
Yeah, you know no better
Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better ('cause baby I know no better)
Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)
Baby, I know you better

Baby, I know you better
Straight up
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better

Top dropped off on my whip
Wippin' that, wippin' that, wippin' that
Yellow and that purple on mix
Mixin' that, mixin' that, mixin' that (yeah)
Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)
You know where she sitting at
Taking shots, pouring bottle after bottle after bottle
Hell nah, we ain't sipping that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime baby, fresh out the stage
Bad lil' mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it
Yeah you know no better (no better)
Yeah you know no better
Yeah you know no better, ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Cause baby I know no better
Baby I know you better (Baby I know)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better

Quavo!
Drop top on the whip (drop top)
Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)
Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)
Too much cash pay the bills
I make her ride Mercedes (skrr skrr)
I can afford the latest
Baby ignore the ratings (ignore 'em)
Cause pull up, we pump up, we raging
We know no better (no)
Stack my bread up (stack)
Don't get fed up (nope)
Ain't gonna let up (yeah)
You told me to shut up (shut up)
But I'ma do better (huh?)
It's not my race (woo!)
Get out my face (get out)
Drop my case (drop it)
Which way? (where?)
Dat way

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Baby I know you better (straight up)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better
