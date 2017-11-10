Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video
The 'OMG' singer just dropped a second video...
Camila Cabello is unstoppable right now.
The solo señorita has the number one single in the UK right now with 'Havana' and she might be there for a while with the hours of promo she's putting in.
Its long-awaited music video has already hit 100M views but Camila has dropped a second visual today with a vertical video, the latest craze in pop.
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)
He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)
(When he came in the room)
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
(But I can't without you)
I knew him forever in a minute (hey)
(That summer night in June)
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin' like
Oooh-oooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like
Oooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na
Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)
Bump-bump-bump-bump her, like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to eatin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin', on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, baby
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)
Take me back, back, back
(Hey, hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my Havana...
Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na
Uh huh
Oh na-na-na
(oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na
Oh na-na-na
No, no, no, take me back
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Unlike its blockbuster mini movie, Camila is only being herself in the fun new video as she dances around New York City with her friends.
She takes on Young Thug's verse, effortlessly proving she has the rap down as she flirts with the camera, in between a spontaneous dance-off on a city subway.
Camila will perform the incredibly catchy song at the 2017 MTV EMAs this Sunday, live from London, and it's sure to be a memorable performance.
'Havana' is Camila's first UK number one single and it's currently also sitting at Number 2 in the U.S and Australia, so it could become a worldwide chart-topper in no time.
Will she make it two weeks at the top? We'll find out later today in this week's chart update...
Words: Ross McNeilage
