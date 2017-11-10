Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video

View the lyrics

Yeah (straight up)

Ooh



Wrist look like it been dipped

Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that

Script look like it been flipped

Flippin' that, flippin' that, flippin' that (yah)

Pull up in that foreign, my God (skrrr, skrrr)

Whole squad get in that, get in that

Please say it ain't true, I had to go and cop two

Hell nah, we can't fit in that



Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage

Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage

Bad lil mama, fresh off the page

Front like you love, but you know that you hate it (you hate it)

Yeah, you know no better

Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)

Yeah, you know no better

Ooh



Yeah, you know no better

Say you different, who you kidding?

Yeah, you know no better

Ooh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better

'Cause baby I know you better ('cause baby I know no better)

Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)

Baby, I know you better



Baby, I know you better

Straight up

Baby, I know you better

Baby, I know, I know no better



Top dropped off on my whip

Wippin' that, wippin' that, wippin' that

Yellow and that purple on mix

Mixin' that, mixin' that, mixin' that (yeah)

Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)

You know where she sitting at

Taking shots, pouring bottle after bottle after bottle

Hell nah, we ain't sipping that



Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage

Showtime baby, fresh out the stage

Bad lil' mama, fresh off the page

Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it

Yeah you know no better (no better)

Yeah you know no better

Yeah you know no better, ooh



Yeah, you know no better

Say you different, who you kidding?

Yeah, you know no better

O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better

'Cause baby I know you better

Cause baby I know no better

Baby I know you better (Baby I know)

Baby I know you better



Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better

Baby I know, I know no better



Quavo!

Drop top on the whip (drop top)

Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)

Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)

Too much cash pay the bills

I make her ride Mercedes (skrr skrr)

I can afford the latest

Baby ignore the ratings (ignore 'em)

Cause pull up, we pump up, we raging

We know no better (no)

Stack my bread up (stack)

Don't get fed up (nope)

Ain't gonna let up (yeah)

You told me to shut up (shut up)

But I'ma do better (huh?)

It's not my race (woo!)

Get out my face (get out)

Drop my case (drop it)

Which way? (where?)

Dat way



Yeah, you know no better

Say you different, who you kidding?

Yeah, you know no better

O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better

'Cause baby I know you better

Baby I know you better (straight up)

Baby I know you better



Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better

Baby I know, I know no better

Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Quavious Marshall, Henry Allen, Philip Meckseper, Brittany Hazzard, Travis Scott, Thomas Pentz Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com