Charlotte Crosby

Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Are they on or off? Stephen Bear has hinted that he could be back with Charlotte Crosby...

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 11:29

So we think that maybe, possibly, perhaps Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are actually still a couple. Or at least Stephen wants them to be. 

Copyright/Getty

Earlier this week Stephen announced that he’d split from his Geordie Shore star girlfriend, posting on Twitter, “Sadly me and Charlotte have split up. We have had a good run but we wasn't right for each other.”

Well, now that break up tweet has been deleted from his Twitter page, and last night he posted a pic of Charlotte along with a pretty emotional caption.

No relationships perfect but I wanna do my best to keep this girl with me forever 🙃😍 she's my bestfriend @charlottegshore

No relationships perfect but I wanna do my best to keep this girl with me forever 🙃😍 she's my bestfriend @charlottegshore

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

“No relationships perfect but I wanna do my best to keep this girl with me forever she's my best friend @charlottegshore,” he wrote.

Hmmmm. Keep this girl forever? Best friend? Not exactly the sort of thing you’d expect to see someone write about their ex isn’t now.

❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫

❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

So can we assume that they’re back together again? All this after the drama Charlotte caused other week after drunkenly Snapchatting about splitting from her Just Tattoo Of Us co-star. 

Guys, maybe stay away from social media for a bit, yeah?

Words: Olivia Cooke 

How the internet has reacted to Taylor Swift's diss track Look What You Made Me Do... 

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

Gary Beadle has always wanted to be a dad reveals Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals That Gary Beadle Has ‘Always Wanted To Be A Dad’

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Sarah Harding is the winner of Celebrity Big Brother summer 2017

Sarah Harding Wins Celebrity Big Brother And Admits She’d Like A Future With Chad Johnson

Ahhh! Taylor Swift Will Premiere Her 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video At The VMAs!

Win A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan!

Paramore Announce UK Arena Tour For Next Year

Love Island's Alex Beattie Gets Relentlessly Trolled For Poundland Appearance

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Proposal Ultimatum To Joel Corry

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Fifth Harmony, Miguel and More

There’s Now An App That Makes It Impossible For Your Crush To Ignore Your Texts

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Denies Beating Up Rykard Jenkins For Flirting With Amber Davies

Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Merch Including $60 Snake Ring

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Mollie King Announces New Single 'Hair Down' And Apparently It's 'Amazing'

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Split As He Takes To Twitter To Confirm News

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’
Celebrity

Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Split As He Takes To Twitter To Confirm News

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Charlotte Crosby and Gary Beadle Fans | MTV News

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Lead The Celebs Confirmed To Join 5STAR's Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear get drunk and order pizza on holiday in Dubai

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Celebrity

Love Island's Chris And Olivia Are Eager To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

MTV News

Charlotte Crosby Has Been Secretly Filming Stephen Bear’s Every Move | MTV News

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Shares Footage Of Sleeping Stephen Bear On Dubai Break

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Reveals That She And Stephen Bear "Hated" Celebs Go Dating

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Truth About Celebs Go Dating | MTV News

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Split As He Takes To Twitter To Confirm News

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Celebrity

11 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Denies Beating Up Rykard Jenkins For Flirting With Amber Davies