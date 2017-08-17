Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

So we think that maybe, possibly, perhaps Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are actually still a couple. Or at least Stephen wants them to be.

Earlier this week Stephen announced that he’d split from his Geordie Shore star girlfriend, posting on Twitter, “Sadly me and Charlotte have split up. We have had a good run but we wasn't right for each other.”

Well, now that break up tweet has been deleted from his Twitter page, and last night he posted a pic of Charlotte along with a pretty emotional caption.

“No relationships perfect but I wanna do my best to keep this girl with me forever she's my best friend @charlottegshore,” he wrote.

Hmmmm. Keep this girl forever? Best friend? Not exactly the sort of thing you’d expect to see someone write about their ex isn’t now.

❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫 ❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

So can we assume that they’re back together again? All this after the drama Charlotte caused other week after drunkenly Snapchatting about splitting from her Just Tattoo Of Us co-star.

Guys, maybe stay away from social media for a bit, yeah?

Words: Olivia Cooke

