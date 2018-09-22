Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland

Charlotte Crosby can’t stay in one place for too long.

Just days after she reunited with her Geordie Shore family, she has whisked her mam off to Iceland for a real family break but things aren’t going very well, apparently.

A very excited Charlotte documented their whale-watching experience on Instagram Stories yesterday but the weather was too extreme for them to see any, so they had to make a quick change of plans to avoid any disasters.

"Day 2 and my and my Mam haven’t been having the best luck!!!" she revealed on Instagram, saying "Yesterday the winds were too high to go visit the whales so we decided to come to the blue lagoon."

She posted a photo set on Instagram of her and her mam at the world-famous location, adding "it’s absolutely amazing", and both look absolutely gorgeous as they bask in the steamy ice blue water.

Charlotte even braved the cold for the ‘gram by sitting outside of the hot pools to show off her banging body in a lovely black one-piece, making us very envious of her tanned and toned legs.

It's certainly not a bad Plan B to have to deal with but knowing how much our Char loves whales, we hope that they get to see them before the trip ends.

C'mon world, give Charlotte what she wants!