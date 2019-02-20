Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap

The former Geordie Shore lass looks incredible.

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 11:46

Former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby knows exactly how to send her fans into a frenzy, as she shares a naked snap of herself on Instagram.

In a totally-not-typical bathroom shot, the star is posing up a storm in nothing but bubbles and hot water, while the bath looks like it’s one drop of H20 away from overflowing.

Watch Charlotte Crosby show off her new mansion >>> 

Taking to her Instagram to share the picture with her millions of followers, the babe captioned the snap with: “Bubbly, bubbly, bubbly, I’m so damn BUBBLY.”

It seems as though one fan in particular hilariously took the picture completely the wrong way though, as they commented: “That face though… ‘When he said he was big but you didn’t realise how big.’”

Instagram

The new picture comes after Charlotte has been taking to her Instagram to make sure her fans are aware of the disasters that have been going down while she’s been on holiday. Like losing her phone and getting a case of the runs.

"Pretty beaches. Distract me from the fact I have the shits and have lost my phone," Charlotte wrote alongside a different snap of her posing at the beach.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

It does seem as though the gal is staying positive about any negative situations being thrown her way, but that’s what a trip away in the sun does to you.

Positivity is key.

Let us know what you think of Charlotte’s latest snap @MTVUK!

Watch more The Charlotte Show, Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

