Charlotte Crosby's Christmas Vacay to Dubai Is Everything We Needed
And no, we're not jealous at all. Not one bit...
Charlotte Crosby is doing Christmas right, that's for sure.
While the rest of the UK panic buys every 3 for 2 gift set still available in Boots this weekend, the Geordie lass has nipped off abroad for a quick pre-Christmas holiday with her boyfriend Josh Ritchie, and it looks like it'll be a holiday worth remembering.
The loved up pair jetted off earlier this week and quickly kicked off their celebrations with a mad night out - what else would we expect from these two? - but now the relaxation has begun.
Charlotte shared a hilarious snap of the couple on Instagram last night, showing them joking about in the pool while Charlotte flaunts her major new fashion must-have in style... goggles. Duh.
"What a life," she captioned the adorable photo. What a life, indeed! December 21st and she's living it up at the Four Seasons Resort in Dubai, a good 3500 miles away from the chilly weather in Newcastle.
Charlotte and Josh's end-of-year break is the perfect celebration to their year together, and they're clearly feeling sentimental with the festive season in full swing and 2019 quickly approaches.
Prior to leaving for Dubai, the couple exchanged their Christmas gifts early and revealed the jaw-dropping £60k gifts to their fans on Instagram.
They joined an elite family of celebrities to have matching Cartier Love Bracelets - also owned by Kylie Jenner - that cost a collective £56,000. Whew!
Well, we sure do hope the bracelets are waterproof...