Charlotte Crosby's Christmas Vacay to Dubai Is Everything We Needed

Charlotte Crosby is doing Christmas right, that's for sure.

While the rest of the UK panic buys every 3 for 2 gift set still available in Boots this weekend, the Geordie lass has nipped off abroad for a quick pre-Christmas holiday with her boyfriend Josh Ritchie, and it looks like it'll be a holiday worth remembering.

The loved up pair jetted off earlier this week and quickly kicked off their celebrations with a mad night out - what else would we expect from these two? - but now the relaxation has begun.

Charlotte shared a hilarious snap of the couple on Instagram last night, showing them joking about in the pool while Charlotte flaunts her major new fashion must-have in style... goggles. Duh.

Instagram @CharlotteGShore

"What a life," she captioned the adorable photo. What a life, indeed! December 21st and she's living it up at the Four Seasons Resort in Dubai, a good 3500 miles away from the chilly weather in Newcastle.

Charlotte and Josh's end-of-year break is the perfect celebration to their year together, and they're clearly feeling sentimental with the festive season in full swing and 2019 quickly approaches.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Prior to leaving for Dubai, the couple exchanged their Christmas gifts early and revealed the jaw-dropping £60k gifts to their fans on Instagram.

They joined an elite family of celebrities to have matching Cartier Love Bracelets - also owned by Kylie Jenner - that cost a collective £56,000. Whew!

Well, we sure do hope the bracelets are waterproof...