Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time

Chloe Ferry

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 11:09

When you're as in love as Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland, a natural step is moving into your very first home together.

Which is exactly what the Geordie Shore lovebirds are doing! Work is well and truly underway on their new living quarters, and by the looks of things it's going to be the radgie pad of dreams.

Hit play on the video for a sneak-peak INSIDE Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland's new home as they later hit IKEA for those all-important supplies... 

Look at that kitchen!

While Sam gave us an increds look of the inside of the house over on his Snapchat, Chloe took to her Instagram story to show off the view from the sizeable garden.

Instagram/Chloegshore1

It's not bad going getting yourself a house that size in your early twenties, bravo guys.

While the pad is still a work in progress, it's already clear it's gonna be a proper mint first home for the couple.

Instagram

And potentially for their babas too.

Sam and Chlo recently opened up about their plans to create some little radgies, with Chlo telling Heat mag: "We're going to have three kids... Inken, Bob and Billy."

Of course, Sam had a few words to say about it as he cut in: "Don't listen to a word she says, we might have three kids, but they're not called that. I want kids when I'm 26."

It seems that Sam's thinking along the lines wedding bells before making babies, as his thoughts turned to marriage during his dad's wedding at the weekend.

Might be her turn next 👀🤪 #wedding ❤️

Might be her turn next 👀🤪 #wedding ❤️

A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on

“Might be her turn next,” Sam wrote as he shared a pic of him and Chlo to Instagram - along with the hashtag “wedding”, a heart emoji and an eyes emoji.

Eek! It's exciting times for Sam and Chlo.

Catch Newcastle's cutest couple on Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Now hit play on the video below for the solid proof Sam is the best boyfriend ever to Chloe as he literally hand-feeds her chocolate...

 

