Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Films Music Video For Rumoured Luis Fonsi Collaboration

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer might be linking up with the 'Despacito' hitmaker...

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 12:40

Demi Lovato is about to end 2017 bigger than ever.

The unstoppable singer just released her best album to date, 'Sorry Not Sorry' is shaping up to become her biggest hit yet and her incredibly honest documentary Simply Complicated is winning her a whole new legion of fans.

What's next? A collaboration with one of the biggest artists in the world, it seems, as all signs point to a major collaboration with Luis Fonsi.

View the lyrics
Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Demi recently revealed she has a big collaboration coming before the end of the year but would only confirm the artist was male and neither American or British, and now Luis Fonsi has let the cat out of the bag.

The 'Instruction' star posted some gorgeous photos on Instagram from the set of a music video shoot and the 'Despacito' singer commented (en español) "What's up Demi..."

As if that wasn't enough confirmation, Luis posted a behind-the-scenes pic on his own Instagram later that day saying "Finished! It’s a wrap."

DEMI-CITO IS COMING! The Hispanic singer is coming for the crown of 2017's Latin pop crossover hits.

Getty Images

'Despacito' - Fonsi's inescapable hit with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber - spent 11 weeks at number one in the UK, is the second longest-running chart-topper ever in America, and the most-watched video of all time on YouTube.

With the entire world anticipating its follow-up, this collaboration will no doubt be another massive hit for Luis and potentially Demi's biggest hit to date!

In other exciting news, Demi recently revealed that she recorded a song with one of her idols and many are thinking it's for Christina Aguilera's long-awaited new album.

Before any Xtina news is confirmed, prepare for this Luis x Demi takeover!

Music video shoot ☺️

Music video shoot ☺️

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Finished! It’s a wrap 🎥

Finished! It’s a wrap 🎥

A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH DEMI LOVATO, JAX JONES AND STEFFLON DON'S 'INSTRUCTION' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
All my ladies

(What you gon' do?)
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah
On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah
Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah
So come here, let me mentor you

Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss
Buy anything, I don't care what it cost
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Step one
Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah
Step two
Tell mum you'll be out till late, oh yeah
Step three
Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah
Step four
Grab somebody, now face to face and say

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want
Put it 'pon me, they dunno the realest star
'Cause she don't play
You say I'm loco to do it anything
Gyal ofe bakok bakok banem
Gyal aset bakok bakok banem
(All my ladies)
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Lovin' anything, lovin' anything
Say I lovin' anything
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Mashin' up di ting, mash up di ting banem

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Writer(s): Demitria Lovato, Uzoechi Emenike, Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, Stefflon Don Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

