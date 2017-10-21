Demi Lovato Films Music Video For Rumoured Luis Fonsi Collaboration

Demi Lovato is about to end 2017 bigger than ever.

The unstoppable singer just released her best album to date, 'Sorry Not Sorry' is shaping up to become her biggest hit yet and her incredibly honest documentary Simply Complicated is winning her a whole new legion of fans.

What's next? A collaboration with one of the biggest artists in the world, it seems, as all signs point to a major collaboration with Luis Fonsi.

Demi recently revealed she has a big collaboration coming before the end of the year but would only confirm the artist was male and neither American or British, and now Luis Fonsi has let the cat out of the bag.

The 'Instruction' star posted some gorgeous photos on Instagram from the set of a music video shoot and the 'Despacito' singer commented (en español) "What's up Demi..."

As if that wasn't enough confirmation, Luis posted a behind-the-scenes pic on his own Instagram later that day saying "Finished! It’s a wrap."

DEMI-CITO IS COMING! The Hispanic singer is coming for the crown of 2017's Latin pop crossover hits.

'Despacito' - Fonsi's inescapable hit with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber - spent 11 weeks at number one in the UK, is the second longest-running chart-topper ever in America, and the most-watched video of all time on YouTube.

With the entire world anticipating its follow-up, this collaboration will no doubt be another massive hit for Luis and potentially Demi's biggest hit to date!

In other exciting news, Demi recently revealed that she recorded a song with one of her idols and many are thinking it's for Christina Aguilera's long-awaited new album.

Before any Xtina news is confirmed, prepare for this Luis x Demi takeover!

Words: Ross McNeilage

