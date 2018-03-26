Detective Pikachu Is Out Now And You're Going To Want All This Free Stuff To Celebrate It

Detective Pikachu

Detective Pikachu, the new action-adventure game coming only to Nintendo 3DS, is out now.

Join a talking Pikachu - yes, complete with a detective hat! - as he teams up with his buddy Tim to work together to find Tim's missing father and uncover the mysteries of Ryme City.

Detective Pikachu is out now on Nintendo 3DS / The Pokemon Company

As well as spending time with the crime-busting duo, you'll get to explore an "incredible Pokémon metropolis" and venture among the people and Pokémon that fill the streets of Ryme City, such as Pablo Millan, owner of Detective Pikachu’s favourite café; Frank Holliday, an inspector at the Ryme City Police Department; and Meiko Okamoto, a camera operator for the local TV studio. You'll also get opportunities to investigate Pokémon mysteries as Pikachu searches crime scenes, solves puzzles, talks to witnesses, and look everywhere for more evidence to crack the case. There's even an easy mode for beginners.

Don't forget that there's also a super-sized (and super cute) Detective Pikachu amiibo figure out now, too! The amiibo will unlock cutscenes called Pika Prompts (short video clips) if tapped in the Detective Pikachu game.

To celebrate the launch of Detective Pikachu, a free Pikachu iMessage sticker set is available now on iOS. And if you want to know more about the story of the game can check out the illustrated prequel story, “Detective Pikachu: Episode 0—Eevee’s Case" which is available to download for free from Apple iBooks Store and Amazon’s Kindle Store. Hurry, though - this is a limited-time offer only!

Detective Pikachu is out now on Nintendo 3DS.

