Rita Ora Will Host & Perform At The 2017 MTV EMAs!!
The 'Your Song' babe will be hosting in her hometown of London this November...
YASSS! We’ve been waiting to tell you for so long and we can finally reveal that global pop superstar Rita Ora will host and perform at the 2017 MTV EMAs live from London this November!
Taking to the stage at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November, Rita says: “I’m so excited to be hosting this year’s MTV EMAs in my hometown!” said Ora. “I still remember how much fun my first EMAs was in Frankfurt in 2012, when I performed ‘RIP.’ I can’t wait to get back on the stage to host and perform. Worlds will collide on this global stage come November 12th, so get ready.”
The ‘Your Song’ singer, who’s had eight EMA nominations to her name over the years, will celebrate the news via a worldwide Facebook Live broadcast from London on the week of 9th October on the official MTV EMA Facebook page so make sure you’ve liked the page ahead of time to make sure you get notified.
We can’t wait for Rita to take to the stage, cementing herself in the MTV history books alongside Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha and more as an EMA host!
2017 MTV EMA performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks but in the meantime get to know her a little bit better here…
Earlier this week we kicked off voting for this year’s Best UK & Ireland Act wildcard nominee is well underway. To find out who’s in the running and how to vote, head here.
Keep up to date with everything EMA at mtvema.com.
