Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Heat Up 'Dancing With The Stars' With 'Por Favor'
The 'He Like That' hitmakers brought their Latin banger to the famous ballroom stage...
Fifth Harmony shut it down with another fiery performance of their banging Pitbull collaboration 'Por Favor'.
The band linked up with Mr. Worldwide to perform the bop on Dancing With The Stars, just six months after Normani Kordei came third on the show.
Dressed in gold like the queens they are, the ladies shimmied their way around the stage as they wowed with their bilingual hit.
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
In the year of 'Despacito', there's a lot of Latin-influenced pop going on that doesn't always necessarily make sense but the magic of 'Por Favor' lies in the fact it comes so natural.
With three quarters of Fifth Harmony being Latina, the ladies are laidback and confident performing the banger and it shines through in this performance, as they look like they're having the time of their lives singing it.
The Latin rhythm allows for a lot of salsa time also, so they probably just are having a ball doing their thing because who doesn't love a good 'ole salsa?
'Por Favor' is the lead single from Pitbull's new greatest hits album - out December 1st - and comes after the group released their third album earlier this year, Fifth Harmony.
Lauren Jauregui also just dropped her long-awaited Steve Aoki collaboration 'All Night' last week, which went straight into the Top 10 of U.S. iTunes and is set to be a huge single for the pair.
Where do these girls find the time to do it all?
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S 'ANGEL' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)
We was just a moment, nothing serious
Never really paid you no mind
Dropped a bag, started paying attention
Should've never (ah)
Should've never not kept your word
Woulda had a reason to keep mine
You was too inconsistent
Should've never (ah)
Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel?
Yeah...
Won't lie and say I don't lie
Yeah, I might've told a few lies, yeah
Won't lie and say I didn't try
But you're only worth a few tries, yeah
Track star, think you're running these streets
You ain't the only one running the streets
Stay making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah
Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya
Who said I was an angel?
(But you was wrong)
(Oh, yeah) Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, I'm no angel, when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was, an angel? (ohh)
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I want it, I want it, oh, oh, I want it
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
I want it, I want it, ah, ah
Who said I was an angel? (Who said I was an angel?)
(Didn't know the real me, I'm far from an)
(Angel) Who said I was an angel? (Never took the time out)
(Never had time to figure me out... when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see? (what do you see?)
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was a, an angel? (oh)