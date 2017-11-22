Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Heat Up 'Dancing With The Stars' With 'Por Favor'

Fifth Harmony shut it down with another fiery performance of their banging Pitbull collaboration 'Por Favor'.

The band linked up with Mr. Worldwide to perform the bop on Dancing With The Stars, just six months after Normani Kordei came third on the show.

Dressed in gold like the queens they are, the ladies shimmied their way around the stage as they wowed with their bilingual hit.

(Mmm...) Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump



You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it

You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited

You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?

I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it



He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it

He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing

He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing

I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it



Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it



He love that bang

He love that bomb, bomb, bomb

He love that thang

He love that hit and run

He lose his brain

He going to stupid dumb

He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)

Pumps and a bump,

pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean

In the year of 'Despacito', there's a lot of Latin-influenced pop going on that doesn't always necessarily make sense but the magic of 'Por Favor' lies in the fact it comes so natural.

With three quarters of Fifth Harmony being Latina, the ladies are laidback and confident performing the banger and it shines through in this performance, as they look like they're having the time of their lives singing it.

The Latin rhythm allows for a lot of salsa time also, so they probably just are having a ball doing their thing because who doesn't love a good 'ole salsa?



'Por Favor' is the lead single from Pitbull's new greatest hits album - out December 1st - and comes after the group released their third album earlier this year, Fifth Harmony.

Lauren Jauregui also just dropped her long-awaited Steve Aoki collaboration 'All Night' last week, which went straight into the Top 10 of U.S. iTunes and is set to be a huge single for the pair.

Where do these girls find the time to do it all?

Words: Ross McNeilage

