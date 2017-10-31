Games

Rocket League: This Is When You Will Finally Be Able To Play It On Nintendo Switch

Hoorah! Rocket League is coming to Nintendo Switch very soon.

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 17:38

Good news for Rocket League fans with a Nintendo Switch - the frantic physics-based soccer game is coming to the handheld console on November 14, 2017!

“Rocket League will indeed have exclusive customization items and Battle-Cars for that version of the game,” says developer Psyonix, “and today we are excited to announce that the ‘Mario NSR,’ ‘Luigi NSR,’ and ‘Samus’ Gunship’ vehicles will be FREE unlockable Battle-Cars at launch!”

Check out all the games you NEED to be playing right now...

“For the curious, team color decides which version of the new Battle-Cars appear on the pitch. Players on the Orange team can use the ‘Mario NSR’ and ‘Samus’ Gunship,’ while Blue team members automatically equip the ‘Luigi NSR’ and a classic Samus color variation of her Varia Suit. Though both vehicles are FREE on Nintendo Switch, players will still need to unlock them in-game by completing certain requirements. More details on those later this year!”

The Switch version will also have “several exclusive customization items”, including Mario and Luigi Toppers for any non-licensed customizable Battle-Car, while the Super Star Rocket Boost can be used with the Mario NSR and Luigi NSR cars, and Samus Gunship has the Wave Beam Rocket Boost.

Rocket League® - Nintendo Switch Battle-Cars Trailer

While we’re on the topic of Nintendo Switch, did you catch the news that on-demand video streaming might be coming to the hybrid console soon? Oh, and did you read this super cute story of a student achieving his dreams and working for Nintendo?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

