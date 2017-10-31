Rocket League: This Is When You Will Finally Be Able To Play It On Nintendo Switch

Good news for Rocket League fans with a Nintendo Switch - the frantic physics-based soccer game is coming to the handheld console on November 14, 2017!

“Rocket League will indeed have exclusive customization items and Battle-Cars for that version of the game,” says developer Psyonix, “and today we are excited to announce that the ‘Mario NSR,’ ‘Luigi NSR,’ and ‘Samus’ Gunship’ vehicles will be FREE unlockable Battle-Cars at launch!”

“For the curious, team color decides which version of the new Battle-Cars appear on the pitch. Players on the Orange team can use the ‘Mario NSR’ and ‘Samus’ Gunship,’ while Blue team members automatically equip the ‘Luigi NSR’ and a classic Samus color variation of her Varia Suit. Though both vehicles are FREE on Nintendo Switch, players will still need to unlock them in-game by completing certain requirements. More details on those later this year!”

The Switch version will also have “several exclusive customization items”, including Mario and Luigi Toppers for any non-licensed customizable Battle-Car, while the Super Star Rocket Boost can be used with the Mario NSR and Luigi NSR cars, and Samus Gunship has the Wave Beam Rocket Boost.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx