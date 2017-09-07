Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Ever since our Geordie Shore lads and lasses returned to the radgiest house in the Toon, there's been one radge-packet noticeably missing from the squad - yep, we're talking about Gary 'Gaz' Beadle.

But worry no longer youse lot, because in next week's episode, Gaz makes his proper mint return, loaded with some shocking news about his relationship with Emma McVey.

HOWAY!

WATCH GAZ DROP THE RELATIONSHIP BOMBSHELL ON THE HOUSE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE SPOILER CLIP:

In this exclusive sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing Tuesday 12th September at 10pm lads and lasses), we see a newly-returned Gaz looking proper nervous as he gets ready to drop the unexpected news on his fellow Geordies.

Creating more tension than one hundred stretched-out elastic bands, Gaz tells the squad: "I've actually got a bit of news. It's been quite a hard decision."

Jumping to a heart-breaking conclusion, Marty McKenna says away from the house: "Please don't say that you're leaving."

After more seriously awkward tension and more suspense than we can honestly handle, Gaz FINALLY makes his big announcement: "But now I am single."

OI OI, LAD!

With everyone reacting in pure shock, Gaz explains away from the house: "I am back and I am single. Things just didn't really work out between us but I am just buzzin' that I am back with my Geordie family."

Gaz and girlfriend Emma McVey split before the Geordie lad went into filming for this series, but of course, we know that the couple have now reconciled and are expecting their first child together. Aww!

Back in the house, Gaz's fellow Geordie original Sophie Kasaei has to double check that the lad isn't 'taking the f**king p*ss', before admitting away from everyone: "I haven't been in a house with Gary when he's single for a long time. I'm actually really scared for it."

Marty, meanwhile, is just proper relieved that Gaz is staying put in the house, telling him: "Mate here, honestly, I thought you were gonna say you were gonna leave there ya na (sic). I was like, 'I don't want to cry in front of everyone'."

Asked the all-important question about whether or not this means he'll now be heading out on the pull again, Buck Squad founder Gaz simply laughed before saying away from the house: "I'm not gonna go straight back on the pull, I'm not that much of a d*ck, but when all four boys are back in the swing of it, things are gonna get interesting."

Before the squad head off for Gaz's first mortal night out, the lad tells the radgies: "I am buzzin' to be back and I feel at home. I cannot wait to get smashed tonight so cheers!"

We are proper BUZZIN' to have you back Gaz - now all we need is for Aaron Chalmers to return and the house will be complete!

Don't miss Gaz's big return when Geordie Shore continues, Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV! And get more sneak peek looks at the episode below: