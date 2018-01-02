Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Watch The Radgies Throw Gaz Beadle A Farewell Parsnip Party In First Look At New Series

It’s time for our Geordie Shore family to wave goodbye to turkey and mince pies and say ALREET to kebabs and shots as they return to the Toon for more mortal antics, more necking on and even more partying.

Dry January who?

And with the brand new series just one week away (it all kicks off Tuesday 9th January at 10pm, do NOT miss it), we’ve got an exclusive first look at the first episode, with the squad saying their farewells to Gaz Beadle, who’s off to become a dad, in the only way that’s right - with a parsnip party, obviously.

What a mint idea, youse lot.

In this sneak peek look at the brand new episode, the radgies are pure excited when they see the parsnip decorations for the first time, with Nathan Henry admitting away from the house: “Gaz would be very proud. The place looks wicked! (It’s) sad that we’re sitting here seeing Gaz off, but he will always be part of this family.”

Yes, lad!

Sharing what they’re going to miss most about the OG lad, Marnie admits that she’ll miss “his jokes”, while Chloe reveals that she’s sad to see the end of Gaz cooking the family steak wraps. Sob!

Away from the party, Gaz’s BFF Aaron Chalmers explains: “I don’t actually think he realises how much he was loved and how much he’s gonna be missed.”

Speaking to his fellow radgies, Aaron adds: “(Gaz) actually cared about everyone. He cared more about everyone having a good time.”

Howay, guys - you’re going to make us cry!

Explaining that Gaz was one of the first Geordies she made friends with when she came into the house, Marnie admits: “It’s so strange to think that he’s just not gonna be here.”

The worldie then shared an *interesting* memory of the lad, telling her fellow radgies: “Can you remember when he stole Kyle’s fake vagina and was f**king it in the toilet.”

Giving one final toast to our ultimate lad, Sophie Kasaei, who was with Gaz from the start of his Geordie journey, tells the family: “Everyone should raise a parsnip to Gary,” before adding away from the house: “Me and Gary started this journey together and he has always been like a brother to me.

“Gary, I’m gonna miss you mate.”

We’re going to miss you too, Gaz, but we just knah you’re going to be an amazing dad!

Don't miss our radgies hitting the Toon once again in BRAND NEW Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 9th January at 10pm - only on MTV!