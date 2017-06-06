Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Mum's Surprising Reaction To Her Geordie Shore Sex Scenes

Marnie Simpson has opened up about the quite surprising reaction her mum has to those "sexy time" scenes on Geordie Shore after claiming that she's always been completely unfazed by the programme's raunchier moments.

The Geordie Shore star discussed having her personal moments made public in an appearance on Loose Women, which also saw her dedicating an emotional poem to her "kind and caring" mum in the middle of their interview.

Instagram/MarnieSimpson

While Charlotte Crosby's mum admitted to making a tactical cup of tea to avoid catching her daughter's intimate scenes, Sharon Kyle has absolutely no qualms about seeing what Marnie gets up to while the cameras are rolling.

When asked what she makes of her daughter's antics, Marnie chipped in by saying there are absolutely no secrets between them: "I watch the show with her! Don’t get me wrong, if she thinks I’m wrong – I’ll be first to know. I tell my mum everything - even sexy time!"

ITV

Explaining that she thinks Geordie Shore has a bit of an unfair rep when it comes to broadcasting sex scenes, she added: "I think it’s the sound effects on the show that makes it worse. It’s just a little fumble under the covers. Love Island is much more bad."

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Now let's all check out a bunch of celebs who got super naked on social media:



