Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

Forget the assumption that blue/grey lipstick will only make you look like you've spent the last 24 hours in sub-zero temperatures, because Gigi Hadid just proved that it can be the chicest shade out there.

Whether she's wandering around in jeans and a tee or rocking up to designer events in tassle-fringed works of art, the 21-year-old is no stranger to setting the precedent when it comes to unorthodox fashion trends.

Getty

Brushing off the fact that it's 35°C in New York City, Gigi decided to pair the unconventional (and let's face it, now in high-demand) steel hue with a bright-blue tracksuit. Because sure, that's standard supermodel behaviour.

If anyone can make grey lips a trend, it's Gigi - with make-up artist Erin Parsons confirming that the shade was applied for a Maybelline advert that Gigi starred in earlier that day. "I told G she looked extra bitchy in this look and I loved it!" she said.

Getty

Right. Now to find a grey lipstick that make us look even half as edgy, futuristic, and, you guessed it, "extra bitchy" as Gigi. Surely it's not too much of an ask?

