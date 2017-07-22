Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

*Throws out entire collection of conventional red*

Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 10:01

Forget the assumption that blue/grey lipstick will only make you look like you've spent the last 24 hours in sub-zero temperatures, because Gigi Hadid just proved that it can be the chicest shade out there.

Whether she's wandering around in jeans and a tee or rocking up to designer events in tassle-fringed works of art, the 21-year-old is no stranger to setting the precedent when it comes to unorthodox fashion trends.

Getty

Brushing off the fact that it's 35°C in New York City, Gigi decided to pair the unconventional (and let's face it, now in high-demand) steel hue with a bright-blue tracksuit. Because sure, that's standard supermodel behaviour.

If anyone can make grey lips a trend, it's Gigi - with make-up artist Erin Parsons confirming that the shade was applied for a Maybelline advert that Gigi starred in earlier that day. "I told G she looked extra bitchy in this look and I loved it!" she said.

Getty

Right. Now to find a grey lipstick that make us look even half as edgy, futuristic, and, you guessed it, "extra bitchy" as Gigi. Surely it's not too much of an ask? 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

This Is The Amount Of Time Bella Hadid Had Off In The Past Two Months

Cloud Gate &#039;The Bean&#039; Chicago

Pimp My Weekend: Chicago

Rob Kardashian Returns To Social Media After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

If Future Bae Stares At *This* Body Part, They're Not Interested

The Love Island Cast Are Said To Be Going On Tour After The Series Wraps

Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

Louis Tomlinson Hints That Harry Styles Is Delaying A One Direction Reunion

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller and The Vamps Rule This Week's Charts

Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From Performing In China

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

From Trespassing to Thrift Shops, Bastille Give Us the Inside Scoop of Their 'Glory' Music Video

People Were Too Busy Watching Game Of Thrones To Bother With Porn

Zedd And Liam Payne Release Tour Video For ‘Get Low’ And We Want To Third Wheel So Badly

Single AF Jedward Casey Johnson

Single AF: It’s Official! The Celebs Have Left Their Paris Chateau And Their Search For Love Is Over

Liam Payne Insists He And Cheryl Won't Spoil Their Son Bear

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

More From Gigi Hadid

Style

Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

Life

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Style

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Couple Goals As They Cover Vogue Together

Did Gigi Hadid Just Do The Dreaded Accidental Like On A Perrie Edwards Insta Pic?

Gigi Hadid Just Posted The Ultimate Cute Pic Of Zayn On Instagram

Gigi Hadid's All Pink Outfit Is The Eighth Wonder Of The World

Celebrity

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Is Total Boyfriend Goals With His Smoochy 22nd Birthday Tribute To Gigi Hadid

Power Rangers
Movies

Gigi Hadid To Play The Green Power Ranger?! Power Rangers Cast Reveal Sequel Ideas!

Power Rangers
Power Rangers

Gigi Hadid To Play The Green Ranger?! Power Rangers Cast Reveal Sequel Ideas!

Celebrity

Did Zayn Malik Just Make A Dig At Ex Perrie Edwards With This Shady Comment?

Style

Take A Look Inside Zayn Malik's Versus Versace Campaign Shot By Gigi Hadid

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #6

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Hints That Harry Styles Is Delaying A One Direction Reunion

Life

If Future Bae Stares At *This* Body Part, They're Not Interested