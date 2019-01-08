Halsey

Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD

What a way to celebrate her first solo number one.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 10:33

Yesterday, Halsey made her first Billboard #1 with her solo single ‘Without Me’, knocking Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' off the top spot.

The song, which she described to KIIS FM as her ‘realising that it’s not okay to give all of myself to someone who’s not going to reciprocate in a naturally balanced way’ takes a turn from her usual style of music which is linked to albums and conceptual themes.

View the lyrics
Found you when your heart was broke
I filled your cup until it overflowed
Took it so far to keep you close
I was afraid to leave you on your own

I said I'd catch you if you fall
And if they laugh, then fuck 'em all
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you could take advantage of me

Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high, but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (I don't know why, yeah, yeah)

Gave love 'bout a hundred tries (hundred tries)
Just running from the demons in your mind
Then I took yours and made 'em mine (made 'em mine)
I didn't notice 'cause my love was blind

Said I'd catch you if you fall
And if they laugh, then fuck 'em all
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you could take advantage of me

Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why, yeah

You don't have to say just what you did
I already know (I know)
I had to go and find out from them
So tell me, how's it feel? (oh-whoa-oh)

Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high, but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Writer(s): TIMOTHY MOSLEY, SCOTT STORCH, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, AMY ALLEN, ASHLEY FRANGIPANE, BRITTANY AMARADIO, LOUIS BELL Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

To celebrate her first solo number one on the Billboard Hot 100 (as she previously hit the top spot with ‘Closer’ featuring The Chainsmokers), Halsey invited her friend Juice WRLD, our MTV PUSH artist of November 2018, to collaborate with her on the chart-topping single.

Announcing the feature, Halsey wrote on Instagram:  “Nothing quite like celebrating a #1 by having one of your favorite artists ask to jump on it. Without Me ft. @juicewrld999 is out tonight @ 12am EST lets go bbs.”

Nothing quite like celebrating a #1 by having one of your favorite artists ask to jump on it. Without Me ft. @juicewrld999 is out tonight @ 12am EST lets go bbs 🦋

She also tweeted one of the lyrics from Juice WRLD’s newly added verse:

Juice WRLD’s rap on the single begins with:

“I’m sad inside / but I know it’s for the best right / You had to realise where you draw the line / I would cross the line a thousand times / You got what I need but I need your spotlight”

Our PUSH artist was also excited to release the updated version of the single, taking to Instagram to post a photo of him and Halsey hugging:

Without me R999mix out now on with @iamhalsey
View this post on Instagram

Without me R999mix out now on with @iamhalsey

A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999) on

You can stream the song on Spotify here:

Without Me (feat. Juice WRLD)

We are loving Juice WRLD’s added rap to the hit single and hope to see more of the two collaborating in the future.

Latest News

Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD
10 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
The World’s Best Nightlife Ranked by Closing Time
The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
This Saudi Teen Whose Story Has Gone Viral Hopes Twitter Will Save Her Life
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes

More From Halsey

Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
MTV News
Ariana Grande And Halsey Are Not Here For Your Grief-Shaming | MTV News
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey
Without Me [Explicit]
Halsey and John Mayor romance rumours.
Halsey Stops Those John Mayer Romance Rumours In Their Tracks
Halsey performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2018
2018 EMA: Halsey Makes A Splash For Debut ‘Without Me’ Performance
Halsey performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2018
EMA
Halsey 'Without Me' (2018 MTV EMA)
EMA
Camila Cabello, Halsey And More Stan BTS and Ariana Grande | MTV EMAs 2018
Shawn Mendes And Halsey Confirmed For 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
From Harry Styles To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2018
G-Eazy And Halsey Have 'Split' Two Months After Rekindling Their Romance

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD