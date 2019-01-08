Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD
What a way to celebrate her first solo number one.
Yesterday, Halsey made her first Billboard #1 with her solo single ‘Without Me’, knocking Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' off the top spot.
The song, which she described to KIIS FM as her ‘realising that it’s not okay to give all of myself to someone who’s not going to reciprocate in a naturally balanced way’ takes a turn from her usual style of music which is linked to albums and conceptual themes.
I filled your cup until it overflowed
Took it so far to keep you close
I was afraid to leave you on your own
I said I'd catch you if you fall
And if they laugh, then fuck 'em all
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you could take advantage of me
Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high, but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (I don't know why, yeah, yeah)
Gave love 'bout a hundred tries (hundred tries)
Just running from the demons in your mind
Then I took yours and made 'em mine (made 'em mine)
I didn't notice 'cause my love was blind
Said I'd catch you if you fall
And if they laugh, then fuck 'em all
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you could take advantage of me
Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why, yeah
You don't have to say just what you did
I already know (I know)
I had to go and find out from them
So tell me, how's it feel? (oh-whoa-oh)
Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high, but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
To celebrate her first solo number one on the Billboard Hot 100 (as she previously hit the top spot with ‘Closer’ featuring The Chainsmokers), Halsey invited her friend Juice WRLD, our MTV PUSH artist of November 2018, to collaborate with her on the chart-topping single.
Announcing the feature, Halsey wrote on Instagram: “Nothing quite like celebrating a #1 by having one of your favorite artists ask to jump on it. Without Me ft. @juicewrld999 is out tonight @ 12am EST lets go bbs.”
She also tweeted one of the lyrics from Juice WRLD’s newly added verse:
Juice WRLD’s rap on the single begins with:
“I’m sad inside / but I know it’s for the best right / You had to realise where you draw the line / I would cross the line a thousand times / You got what I need but I need your spotlight”
Our PUSH artist was also excited to release the updated version of the single, taking to Instagram to post a photo of him and Halsey hugging:
You can stream the song on Spotify here:
We are loving Juice WRLD’s added rap to the hit single and hope to see more of the two collaborating in the future.