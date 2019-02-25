Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment

Fans who keep up with Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan may have been left a little shook when she started sharing pictures of her face looking red raw with burns.

But the lass has explained that it's all part of the healing process following laser treatment to tighten her skin.

Play the video to see Holly explain what's going on with her skin following the invasive laser treatment...

Holly has been sharing her progress on her Instagram story after undergoing a C02 laser facial last week.

On day three (Saturday), Holly's skin was looking pretty burnt with some flaking skin, but the lass has assured her fans she's healing perfectly and her complexion will be looking better than ever by the end of it.

Instagram/hollygshore

Her healing process is expected to take 7-10 days, in which time Holly will have to stay out of action (and hella moisturised).

"So as you can see from that picture, my eye swelling has completely gone down," Holly explains in the video clip above.

She added: "Obviously, I still look a bit like a monster but it is improving and the fact it's only day three just makes me feel really positive."

Instagram/hollygshore

The lass went on to reveal that while there is no pain: "It's just a bit annoying having to wash the crusty bits off and stuff which is a bit minging."

On day four (Sunday), Holly's skin looked drastically less red but still pretty sore.

Instagram/hollygshore

"Skin is slowly peeling, keeping it constantly moisturised so it doesn't become tight. No pain what so ever," she wrote in an update on how she's healing.

While Holly still has a few days to go before the results will really start to show, we hope all the pain proves to be worth it when she's fully healed.

Instagram/hollygshore

For a guide to cosmetic procedures, head over to the NHS website.

Now watch Holly undergoing the procedure...