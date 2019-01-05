Holly Hagan Takes Down Trolls For Slamming Her Post-Fillers Appearance

Just hours after Holly Hagan debuted her latest cosmetic procedures, the Geordie Shore star had to jump to her own defense after online trolls attacked her for her appearance and choices as a 'role model'.

She urged negative followers of hers to "unfollow" due to the overwhelming number of comments that came for her after she shared an update about her smile line removal and cheek filler top-up procedures, in addition to her years-old lip fillers.

"Do you know what really pisses me off?" she asked on Instagram Stories before launching into an epic take-down of her online haters who spend hours of their day sending abuse to stars like herself.

"I am such a good person. I'm a great friend, I'm a loyal friend and I'll do anything for f--king anybody but the only thing anybody ever wants to talk about is my appearance."

"I do with my appearance whatever I wanna do, it's no concern of anybody else's. All you wanna talk about is how bad my lips look [and] I haven't had my lips done for over two f--king years."

While knowing that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation for what she chooses to do with her body, Holly's points perfectly illustrated how parents are still expecting celebrities to live their lives for children they will never meet.

"I'm sorry but me getting fillers is not going to affect your child but I'll tell you what will, the fact that your child is going to see you commenting negative things on stranger's profiles and then thinking that's okay. That is going to turn them into bullies."

"Remember just because somebody posts a photo, that does not give you the God-given right to go and comment something negative on that photo," she said before telling them what they should do: "Unfollow them or scroll past."

"I thought we were done with this in 2019 but clearly it seems worse! What I do with my life, body, face is no concern of yours. Stop expecting us to raise your children. Stop thinking it's okay to comment negative things just stop."

If anything, Holly's transparency surrounding her cosmetic procedures and surgery throughout her career are beneficial to others as she is not setting anyone up with fake beauty ideals.

Thankfully, she was reassured after speaking about and revealed later that she had received an 'overwhelming' amount of messages that uplifted her, saying "I see you and the support means the world to me."

"Keep being supportive women (and men) because the world needs more people like you."

The Geordie lass has always been real AF and that isn't going to change any time soon. Love ya, Hol!