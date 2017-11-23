I’m A Celeb Star Jack Maynard Accused Of Asking A 14-Year-Old Girl For Underwear Shots

More allegations about Jack Maynard have surfaced after the YouTuber left the I’m A Celebrity jungle when a series of offensive tweets were dug up from his past.

The 22-year-old now faces claims that messaged a 14-year-old for underwear shots back in 2011 and branded her “an ugly freak” when she refused to share the images.

According to the Mirror Online, a young woman who doesn’t want to be identified approached the YouTuber and asked for his advice on how to become an online model.

Jack reportedly asked to see an underwear shot and claimed he was a stylist: “Send me one you might send? And I’ll tell you… I’m a stylist so I would know babe x”

"Your boobs are so nice! would look good in a bra shot! ever taken one?" one message read. After the girl declined to send the images, Jack replied: "You're a bore, "Who the f*** even are you? you're an ugly freak."

Speaking about the situation now, the girl claimed that she doesn't think Jack was ever aware of her age: "I think it was just a rookie error for him, he was very immature then.

"Very rude, but I don't know what he's like nowadays. I don't think he was aware I was younger than him at all. He was just a bit of a d***head back then.

"I just thought it was annoying and rude for him to keep pestering me about it, I'm glad I never sent anything."

The girl said that she saw the proposition as "harmless flirting given the small age gap", but pointed out that she was most upset by his decision to "turn on her" when she didn't give him what he wanted.

Speaking to The Sun, the same girl stressed that the messages were harmless: "I never once felt harassed. We were kids, it’s not once harmed me at all in any way. It’s in the past. It is a serious allegation to make, but you’re a kid, you make mistakes.

“He didn’t know how old I was, and I didn’t know how old he was at the time. I cannot stress enough that the messages were harmless.”

In a statement released after Jack left the jungle, his rep said: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

"Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show.

"Jack agrees with this decision which was made by his representatives and ITV and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far."