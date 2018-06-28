Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab
EXCLUSIVE! We caught up with the 'Tip Toe' superstar at Isle Of MTV Malta!
When we heard about a possible collab between Jason Derulo and BTS we HAD to get some more information. Joining us for a second time at Isle Of MTV in Malta, Derulo spoke to MTV News' Tinea Taylor on his possible move into K-Pop territory...
When asked about the possible team-up he told us: “I’m not changing genres but I’ve been wanting to dibble and dabble in different styles of music and I never said anything like I was going to collaborate with BTS, I said I was going to collaborate with a K-Pop artist so I think that [rumour] ran on its own.”
Although he couldn’t tell us exactly who he was locking in for a collab he praised the genre saying: “In other places we don’t take performance as seriously as K-Pop does and I think performers in America could learn a lot from K-Pop artists.”
The petition to make this happen starts HERE!
BTS are blowing up across the globe right now. They recently performed at the Billboard Awards over in the States and made history over there too when their latest album Love Yourself: Tear hit No.1 - the first K-Pop album ever to do so.
We also got an update on his forthcoming new album 2 Sides (formerly known as 777)...
"777 was a stage in my life and it has taken a long time to do this album but this name, 2 Sides, is more poignant to where I think I am now in my life and what I think the album exudes - the light and the dark side of who I am - the album exemplifies that in both ways.
"People have never seen the urban side of what I do as well so they’ll get to see that side for the first time. It’s an album that has so many different faces so 2 Sides was the more appropriate title."
Don't worry if you missed the live stream of Isle Of MTV 2018 because we'll be bringing you highlights on MTV later this summer!