Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab

When we heard about a possible collab between Jason Derulo and BTS we HAD to get some more information. Joining us for a second time at Isle Of MTV in Malta, Derulo spoke to MTV News' Tinea Taylor on his possible move into K-Pop territory...

View the lyrics Oh, what a feeling

Look what we've overcome

Oh, I'm gonna wave-a-wave my flag

And count all the reasons

We are the champions

There ain't no turning, turning back



Saying: Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling

Saying: Oh, we all together singing



Look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

There's beauty in the unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready

We still got a long way

But look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



Ready the people

A new day has just begun

And I wear my colors on my back (celebrate, celebrate)

Yeah, we're created equal

One race, and that's human

Can't wait 'til they all see, all see that



Saying: Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling

Saying: Oh, we all together singing



Look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now (there's beauty)

There's beauty in the unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready

We still got a long way

But look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

One hand, two hands for your colors, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Woah oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Show your true colors



Here we go, eh oh eh oh (here we go)

Let's put on a show, eh oh eh oh (let's put on a show right now now)

Let me see your hands up

Let me see your hands up

Here we go, eh oh eh oh



Look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

There's beauty in the unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready

We still got a long way

But look how far we've come

Now, now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

There's beauty in the unity we've found

(Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

One hand, two hands for your colors, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Woah oh

There's beauty in the unity we've found

(Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Show your true colors



Here we go, eh oh eh oh (here we go)

Let's put on a show, eh oh eh oh

Hands up for your colors

Represent your country

Raise your flag

Show your true colors Writer(s): JASON JOEL DESROULEAUX, JAMIE MICHAEL ROBERT SANDERSON, GEOFFREY PATRICK EARLEY, ISHMAEL SADIQ MONTAGUE, NIJA CHARLES Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

When asked about the possible team-up he told us: “I’m not changing genres but I’ve been wanting to dibble and dabble in different styles of music and I never said anything like I was going to collaborate with BTS, I said I was going to collaborate with a K-Pop artist so I think that [rumour] ran on its own.”

Although he couldn’t tell us exactly who he was locking in for a collab he praised the genre saying: “In other places we don’t take performance as seriously as K-Pop does and I think performers in America could learn a lot from K-Pop artists.”

BTS are blowing up across the globe right now. They recently performed at the Billboard Awards over in the States and made history over there too when their latest album Love Yourself: Tear hit No.1 - the first K-Pop album ever to do so.

We also got an update on his forthcoming new album 2 Sides (formerly known as 777)...

"777 was a stage in my life and it has taken a long time to do this album but this name, 2 Sides, is more poignant to where I think I am now in my life and what I think the album exudes - the light and the dark side of who I am - the album exemplifies that in both ways.

"People have never seen the urban side of what I do as well so they’ll get to see that side for the first time. It’s an album that has so many different faces so 2 Sides was the more appropriate title."

😎 @jasonderulo clears up that @BTS_twt collab rumour and Tinea Taylor asks if @LittleMix will be repaying the favour on his next album… #IsleOfMTV pic.twitter.com/IWQJ1vWGIr — MTV Music UK (@MTVMusicUK) June 27, 2018

Don't worry if you missed the live stream of Isle Of MTV 2018 because we'll be bringing you highlights on MTV later this summer!