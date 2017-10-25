Julia Michaels Performs Incredible New Single 'Worst In Me'
The 'Issues' star returns to late night TV for an emotional performance of her latest single...
Julia Michaels is moving onto the next one and it's about to be huge.
The singer-songwriter had her first sit down interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring... and she gave an incredibly moving performance of her new single 'Worst In Me'.
I'm over zealous
When I'm down
I get real down
When I'm high
I don't come down
I get angry
Baby, believe me
I could love
You just like that
And I could leave
You just this fast
But you don't
Judge me
Cause if you did, baby
I would judge you too
No, you don't
Judge me
Cause if you did, baby
I would judge you too
Cause I got issues
But you got 'em too
So give 'em all to me
And I'll give mine to you
Bask in the glory
Of all our problems
Cause we got the kind of love
It takes to solve 'em
Yeah, I got issues
And one of them is how bad
I need you
You do shit on purpose
You get mad and
You break things
Feel bad
Try to fix things
But you're perfect
Poorly wired circuit
And got hands
Like an ocean
Push you out
Pull you back in
Cause you don't
Judge me
Cause if you did, baby
I would judge you too
No, you don't judge me
Cause you see it from the same
Point of view
Cause I got issues
But you got 'em too
So give 'em all to me
And I'll give mine to you
Bask in the glory
Of all our problems
Cause we got the kind of love
It takes to solve 'em
Yeah, I got issues
And one of them is how bad
I need you
And one of them is how bad
I need you
(I got issues, you got 'em too)
Cause I got issues
But you got 'em too
So give 'em all to me
And I'll give mine to you
Bask in the glory
Of all our problems
Cause we got the kind of love
It takes to solve 'em
Yeah, I got issues
And one of them is how bad
I need you
(You got 'em too)
Yeah, I got issues
(I got issues)
And one of them is how bad
I need you
(You got 'em too)
Yeah, I got issues
(I got)
And one of them is how bad
I need you
As though she was singing it for the first time, Julia was left breathless after giving her all as she sang of the heartbreak that comes with a relationship falling apart.
'Worst In Me' is the third single to be released from the brilliant Nervous System, her debut release as a singer that she calls a "mini-album".
Following the worldwide hit 'Issues', Michaels unleashed her inner rock chick on the more uptempo 'Uh Huh' back in June but the former was still dominating radio and streaming so much that it somehow fell through the cracks.
It was recently announced that Julia will be supporting Niall Horan on his sold-out UK tour next Marchm, which will be the solo star's first ever run of shows. We are so excited!
If this emotional performance is anything to go by, we doubt that people will be able to ignore 'Worst In Me' - and they shouldn't...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH JULIA MICHAELS' 'UH HUH' VIDEO BELOW
Makes its own way right into your kiss, and
It's pathetic how we both get
Kinda fucked up, hanging on each other
We're ahead now, should we slow down?
Should we slow down now?
'Cause I'm getting some kind of shake without you
Uh-huh! I think you're movin' in too close
But I think that it's my body wanting it the most, like
Uh-huh! I don't know what it is I feel
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill
It's electric how symmetric
We both get when you lay beside me
It's phonetic how our mouths grip
Almost too tight to the words we're sayin'
We're in deep now, should we slow down?
Should we slow down now?
'Cause I'm getting some kind of shake without you
Uh-huh! I think you're movin' in too close
But I think that it's my body wanting it the most, like
Uh-huh! I don't know what it is I feel
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill
Goin' in for the kill
Goin' in for the kill
It's rare when the panic in my mind
Feel so damn good
Woo!
Uh-huh! I think you're movin' in too close
But I think that it's my body wanting it the most, like
Uh-huh! I don't know what it is I feel
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! Uh-huh!
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill
Uh-huh! Uh-huh!
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill
Goin' in for the kill
Goin' in for the kill
Uh-huh!