Julia Michaels Performs Incredible New Single 'Worst In Me'

Julia Michaels is moving onto the next one and it's about to be huge.

The singer-songwriter had her first sit down interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring... and she gave an incredibly moving performance of her new single 'Worst In Me'.

View the lyrics I'm jealous

I'm over zealous

When I'm down

I get real down



When I'm high

I don't come down

I get angry

Baby, believe me

I could love

You just like that

And I could leave

You just this fast



But you don't

Judge me

Cause if you did, baby

I would judge you too

No, you don't

Judge me

Cause if you did, baby

I would judge you too



Cause I got issues

But you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me

And I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory

Of all our problems

Cause we got the kind of love

It takes to solve 'em



Yeah, I got issues

And one of them is how bad

I need you



You do shit on purpose

You get mad and

You break things

Feel bad

Try to fix things

But you're perfect

Poorly wired circuit

And got hands

Like an ocean

Push you out

Pull you back in



Cause you don't

Judge me

Cause if you did, baby

I would judge you too

No, you don't judge me

Cause you see it from the same

Point of view



Cause I got issues

But you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me

And I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory

Of all our problems

Cause we got the kind of love

It takes to solve 'em



Yeah, I got issues

And one of them is how bad

I need you



And one of them is how bad

I need you

(I got issues, you got 'em too)



Cause I got issues

But you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me

And I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory

Of all our problems

Cause we got the kind of love

It takes to solve 'em



Yeah, I got issues

And one of them is how bad

I need you

(You got 'em too)

Yeah, I got issues

(I got issues)

And one of them is how bad

I need you

(You got 'em too)

Yeah, I got issues

(I got)

And one of them is how bad

Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Tor Erik Hermansen, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Eriksen, Julia Michaels

As though she was singing it for the first time, Julia was left breathless after giving her all as she sang of the heartbreak that comes with a relationship falling apart.

'Worst In Me' is the third single to be released from the brilliant Nervous System, her debut release as a singer that she calls a "mini-album".

Following the worldwide hit 'Issues', Michaels unleashed her inner rock chick on the more uptempo 'Uh Huh' back in June but the former was still dominating radio and streaming so much that it somehow fell through the cracks.

It was recently announced that Julia will be supporting Niall Horan on his sold-out UK tour next Marchm, which will be the solo star's first ever run of shows. We are so excited!

If this emotional performance is anything to go by, we doubt that people will be able to ignore 'Worst In Me' - and they shouldn't...

Words: Ross McNeilage

