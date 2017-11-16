Just Tattoo Of Us

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #8!

Leila Navabi
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:25

Hey you lot! Just Tattoo Of Us isn’t on RN so it’s safe to remove your hands from your eyes. We mean... WTF did we just watch? #THEREARENOWORDS

This week’s ep was a LEGIT celeb spesh. We had Ex On The Beach’s own Maisie Gillespie in the studio, as you all know, because you couldn’t get over her savage AF dumping message for bf Ollie! 

Watch Ex On The Beach’s Maisie Gillespie Dump BF Ollie In The Most Brutal Way Below:

#YIKES. Needless to say, they are no longer together. Probs for the best too... 

We also had the pleasure of seeing Teen Mom UK star Naomi Konickova drop into the studio. It was all lols and bantz until pal Terri inked these saggy (.)(.)s onto her back... WT-ACTUAL-F!

MTV

Bit harsh, right?

MTV

Somehow the pals are still BFFS... #breastfriends4lyf

Obvs after all that action you deffo don’t wanna be missing the next ink-credible ink-stallment of Just Tattoo Of Us! So get crackin’ with these EXCL spoiler pics from next week’s episode below:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #8 Spoiler Pics

  • Footballer Jamie O'Hara and his bestie Rob are here to test their friendship...
    MTV
    1 of 17
  • It's like a mothers meeting in the studio!
    MTV
    2 of 17
  • Yeah Charl, shut your eyes gal, it's probs for the best...
    MTV
    3 of 17
  • Charlotte is buzzin' about this design!
    MTV
    4 of 17
  • Ignorance is bliss, the pain however, is not #YIKES
    MTV
    5 of 17
  • Confused, pet?
    MTV
    6 of 17
  • Tre and Bear lookin' so happy about that design...
    MTV
    7 of 17
  • Meanwhile Bridie and Charlotte have a casual chat, great distraction gals!
    MTV
    8 of 17
  • Ngl... it isn't looking good for Tre...
    MTV
    9 of 17
  • The fear goggles are back!
    MTV
    10 of 17
  • Have our hosts seen a ghost?!
    MTV
    11 of 17
  • Feelin' the heat pal?
    MTV
    12 of 17
  • Smiling through the pain!
    MTV
    13 of 17
  • Now that is the face of legit shock... oh dear!
    MTV
    14 of 17
  • Tre is not best pleased :/
    MTV
    15 of 17
  • No regrets, right?
    MTV
    16 of 17
  • If two faces could represent this episode... voila!
    MTV
    17 of 17

Also! Revisit the most OMG moments from this series of Just Tattoo Of Us in this Best Bit Video collection below YO!

