Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #8!

Hey you lot! Just Tattoo Of Us isn’t on RN so it’s safe to remove your hands from your eyes. We mean... WTF did we just watch? #THEREARENOWORDS

This week’s ep was a LEGIT celeb spesh. We had Ex On The Beach’s own Maisie Gillespie in the studio, as you all know, because you couldn’t get over her savage AF dumping message for bf Ollie!

Watch Ex On The Beach’s Maisie Gillespie Dump BF Ollie In The Most Brutal Way Below:

#YIKES. Needless to say, they are no longer together. Probs for the best too...

We also had the pleasure of seeing Teen Mom UK star Naomi Konickova drop into the studio. It was all lols and bantz until pal Terri inked these saggy (.)(.)s onto her back... WT-ACTUAL-F!

Bit harsh, right?

Somehow the pals are still BFFS... #breastfriends4lyf

Obvs after all that action you deffo don’t wanna be missing the next ink-credible ink-stallment of Just Tattoo Of Us! So get crackin’ with these EXCL spoiler pics from next week’s episode below:

Also! Revisit the most OMG moments from this series of Just Tattoo Of Us in this Best Bit Video collection below YO!

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us on Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!