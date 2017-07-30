Is Justin Bieber Set To Take A Two Year Break From The Music Industry?

Justin Bieber hasn't exactly had the best week after that incident with a paparazzo and the cancellation of his Purpose tour but it does at least sound like he's in for a well-deserved break from the music industry.

After reports first rolled in that Justin wouldn't be performing the last 14 days of his two-year tour, TMZ have come forward to claim that he's "rededicating his life to Christ" and the Hillsong Church and that we won't be hearing from the 23-year-old for a short while.

While this all seems like quite stressful news for any hardcore Belieber's out there, sources told the site that Justin has every intention of returning to music eventually and that he's always considered it a safe release from the pressure of living in the spotlight.

This comes as a variety of performers and producers have come forward to throw their support behind Justin's decision to pull out of the tour. Everyone from John Mayer to Skrillex said it was both a brave and necessary thing to do.

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

The length of time Justin is looking to take off from the industry isn't set in stone just yet, although the same insider said that he's made it clear a return will happen at some point in the future. For now, let's just hope Justin gets some time to kick back and properly unwind.

