Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Shoots Music Video For New Single

The 'SexyBack' superstar's return is imminent as the Super Bowl is just around the corner...

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 15:47

Justin Timberlake is about to return in a huge way.

With the Super Bowl just two and a half months away, the pop legend is putting in work behind the scenes for the launch of his fifth studio album, which is expected to drop around the same time.

The 'Mirrors' singer filmed a new music video with legendary director Dave Meyers (Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.', Camila Cabello's 'Havana') and it looks pretty damn epic.

View the lyrics
Yeah, uh, feels good, don't it?
Listen, uh
Yeah, this was your city
You did it all and more, broke every law except for one, babe

Attraction, are you ready
I know you feel it
Pull you nearer 'til you feel it again, oh
I wanna do something right

But we can do something better
Ain't no time like tonight
And we ain't trying to save it 'til later
Stay out here living the life

Nobody cares who we are tomorrow
You got that lil' something I like
A little something I've been wanting to borrow
Tonight the night's, come on surrender
I won't lead your love astray, astray, yeah

Your love's a weapon
Give your body some direction
That's my aim
Then, we could

Take back the night
Come on, use me up until there's nothing left
Take back the night
Dizzy, spinning, sweating, you can't catch your breath

Take back the night
Ooh, don't know when the sun is rising next
Take back the night
So if the feeling's right, raise your glass and let's

Take back the night, take back the night
They gon' try to shut us down, I'll be damned if we gon' let them
Take back the night, take back the night
You know you gon' mess around and find out there ain't no one better
Take back the night, oh
Yeah
Rare, there's not too many
No one but you and crowded rooms, we can do anything (yeah)

Attraction can drive you crazy
The way you move, you go crazy, that's incentive for me
I wanna do something right
But we can do something better
Ain't no time like tonight

And we ain't trying to save it 'til later
Stay out here living the life
Nobody cares who we are tomorrow
You got that lil' something I like

A little something I've been wanting to borrow
Tonight the night's, come on surrender
I won't lead your love astray, astray, yeah
Your love's a weapon
Give your body some direction
That's my aim
Then, we could
Take back the night
Come on, use me up until there's nothing left
Take back the night
Dizzy, spinning, sweating, you can't catch your breath
Take back the night
Ooh, don't know when the sun is rising next
Take back the night
So if the feeling's right, raise your glass and let's
Take back the night, take back the night
They gon' try to shut us down
I'll be damned if we gon' let them
Take back the night, take back the night
You know you gon' mess around
and find out there ain't no one better
Take back the night
Break it down now
Break it, break it down
Do do do do do do
Yeah, yeah
Oh
And the horns say... alright
And the horns say... alright
And the horns say... alright
And the horns say... (do do do do)
Take it over
Yeah, yeah
Alright
Y'all ready to have a good time out there, ladies and gentlemen?
Take back the night
Take back the night
Take back the night
Ooh, don't know when the sun is rising next
Take back the night
So if the feeling's right, then raise your glass and let's...
Take back the night
Take back the night
They gon' try to shut us down
But I'll be damned if we gon' let 'em
Take back the night
Take back the night
You know you gon' mess around
And find out there ain't no one better
And the horns say... alright
And the horns say...
And the horns say... feels good to me
And the horns say... alright
It's takin' over
Writer(s): Godbey Chris, James Fauntleroy, Jerome Harmon, Justin Timberlake, Daniel Jones, Timothy Mosley Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

While details of his new music is being kept top-secret, it is largely assumed that JT will drop his new single or album in the lead-up to his Super Bowl halftime show or immediately after if he debuts the song live during the performance.

Although, don't hold your breath for a banger as the post-apocalyptic setting of the video hints at a brooding, cinematic ballad as a very dusty Timberlake is joined by Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez and four kids on sandy hills.

Stills of the video shoot show the cast filming in front of a green screen so we expect this is going to be another mini blockbuster from Justin.

Getty Images

Next year's Super Bowl is taking place on February 4th in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and all eyes will be on JT to see what songs and tricks he brings to the world-famous stage during the halftime show.

Following Lady Gaga is no easy feat but there's not many pop stars more equipped (or experienced) to take on the challenge than Mr. Timberlake.

Plus, when Janet Jackson's name is back on the table then anything is possible!

Backgrid Exclusive! Justin Timberlake and Eiza González filming a new music video! 🔥 #JustinTimberlake #eizagonzalez #musicvideo #greenscreen #jt #nsync

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE'S 'MIRRORS' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Aren't you something to admire, 'cause your shine is something like a mirror
And I can't help but notice, you reflect in this heart of mine
If you ever feel alone and the glare makes me hard to find
Just know that I'm always parallel on the other side
'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul

I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go
Just put your hand on the glass, I'm here trying to pull you through
You just gotta be strong
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now

I'm looking right at the other half of me
The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me
I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me
Aren't you something, an original, 'cause it doesn't seem merely assembled

And I can't help but stare 'cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes
Ooh I can't ever change without you, you reflect me, I love that about you
And if I could, I would look at us all the time
'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul
I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go

Just put your hand on the past, I'm here trying to pull you through
You just gotta be strong
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now
I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me
Yesterday is history
Tomorrow's a mystery

I can see you looking back at me
Keep your eyes on me
Baby, keep your eyes on me
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now
I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me

You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Now you're the inspiration for this precious song
And I just wanna see your face light up since you put me on

So now I say goodbye to the old me, it's already gone
And I can't wait wait wait wait wait to get you home
Just to let you know, you are
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Girl you're my reflection, all I see is you
My reflection, in everything I do

You're my reflection and all I see is you
My reflection, in everything I do
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Writer(s): Jerome Harmon, James Fauntleroy, Justin Timberlake, Garland Mosley, Chris Godbey, Timothy Mosley Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

