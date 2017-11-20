Justin Timberlake Shoots Music Video For New Single
The 'SexyBack' superstar's return is imminent as the Super Bowl is just around the corner...
Justin Timberlake is about to return in a huge way.
With the Super Bowl just two and a half months away, the pop legend is putting in work behind the scenes for the launch of his fifth studio album, which is expected to drop around the same time.
The 'Mirrors' singer filmed a new music video with legendary director Dave Meyers (Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.', Camila Cabello's 'Havana') and it looks pretty damn epic.
While details of his new music is being kept top-secret, it is largely assumed that JT will drop his new single or album in the lead-up to his Super Bowl halftime show or immediately after if he debuts the song live during the performance.
Although, don't hold your breath for a banger as the post-apocalyptic setting of the video hints at a brooding, cinematic ballad as a very dusty Timberlake is joined by Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez and four kids on sandy hills.
Stills of the video shoot show the cast filming in front of a green screen so we expect this is going to be another mini blockbuster from Justin.
Next year's Super Bowl is taking place on February 4th in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and all eyes will be on JT to see what songs and tricks he brings to the world-famous stage during the halftime show.
Following Lady Gaga is no easy feat but there's not many pop stars more equipped (or experienced) to take on the challenge than Mr. Timberlake.
Plus, when Janet Jackson's name is back on the table then anything is possible!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE'S 'MIRRORS' VIDEO BELOW
