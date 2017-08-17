Katy Perry

Katy Perry Pushes Back 'Witness' Tour And Announces The Amazing Support Acts

The 'Swish Swish' singer has some good news and bad news...

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 16:05

Katy Perry broke some bad news for fans today… and softened the blow with some very exciting news, too!

The ‘Bon Appétit’ singer has revealed that Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus and Purity Ring will be supporting the North American leg of her upcoming ‘Witness’ tour.

CARLY RAE! We are so incredibly jealous of any fan that’s going to hear the brilliance of ‘Run Away With Me’ live. We promise we’re not crying…

A few Katy fans might be though, as the bad news is that the very same tour has been pushed back due to production issues.

Taking to Instagram, she announced that “Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week.”

“I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you.”

Originally set to kick off on September 7, the first ‘Witness’ show will now take place almost two weeks later in Canada on September, with the postponed shows rescheduled between the other dates.

“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

SOME 👍🏼 NEWS AND SOME 👎🏼 NEWS but I promise we're gonna be 👌🏼

SOME 👍🏼 NEWS AND SOME 👎🏼 NEWS but I promise we're gonna be 👌🏼

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

If you’ve ever been to one of Katy’s live shows then you’ll know that this will be another extravagant spectacle that will definitely be worth the wait!

Katy is hosting the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - where she'll also perform - on August 27 live from California and we promise you do NOT want to miss this one...

By Ross McNeilage

