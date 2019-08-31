Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear

Kim Kardashian West may have changed the name of her shapewear line from the culturally appropriating Kimono name - which she trademarked - to SKIMS Solutionwear but it hasn't solved the problem of its reputation.

In the first ad for SKIMS released yesterday, we see Alice Marie Johnson speak at length about her "war angel" Kim who helped free her from prison last year, and how Kim's shapewear makes her feel free.

Getty Images

The 64-year-old introduces herself and what she's wearing at the beginning of the ad before going on to tell viewers about her time in prison and how she has the choice to wear shapewear now.

"My name is Alice Marie Johnson, I'm wearing the sculpting body suit," she says before continuing: "I was serving life plus 25 year sentence without the possibility of parole."

The narrative of the advert is disjointed and jumps between dramatic claims of Kim Kardashian being her personal 'freedom fighter' to how her shapewear makes Alice feel.

From saying "I was set free on June 6th 2018 so now every moment in life is precious to me" to the final statement of "This shapewear makes me feel free", many viewers have been left feeling uncomfortable by the ad.

Getty Images

"Kim kardashian is so fucking toxic she got Alice Marie Johnson free just to use her to sell her dumb spanx knock offs," one social media user said.

Another tweeted: "Kim having Alice doing PSA’s for her shapeware and comparing it to freedom is so incredibly inappropriate. Yuck."

The comparisons between shapewear and freedom from life imprisonment are certainly inappropriate, and seem to be yet another misstep by the Kardashian clan.

Has Kris Jenner taken a step back recently? Or are we just living in a Black Mirror universe where there is no longer any self-awareness when it comes to money-making?

Kim is yet to comment on the latest controversy.