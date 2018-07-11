People Are Donating Money To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire

You may have heard that Kylie Jenner is one of the richest people on the planet at just 21 years of age.

The reality star and beauty mogul is on the cover of Forbes magazine this month as the face of young billionaires, however some fans picked up on something.

While the issue is celebrating ‘self-made’ billionaires, Kylie’s fortune is said to be just $900 million - so she’s close but a little far.

Of course, $900 million is a sickening amount of money itself but some people have found the difference unacceptable and have started a fundraiser to get Kylie to that all-important billion.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Jenner’s honour to try and make up that extra $100 million to help make the star the youngest billionaire.

Fans had been tweeting for days that they had to raise money to help Kylie reach the major milestone, although we didn’t actually think it would happen.

“Skipping my child support payments to help this fierce female become an iconic billionaire!” one fan said on Twitter, essentially summarising the entire concept in the most ridiculous fashion.

Now you may think that nobody would ever be crazy enough to donate money to such a thing when there’s other things going on in the world but people have genuinely donated money.

So far - after 2 days - a total of 90 people have donated over $2000 to go to Miss Jenner.

We’re sure Kylie doesn’t want it and she certainly doesn’t need it, so the question is who is actually getting this cash? They’re about to be a good bit richer....

Words: Ross McNeilage